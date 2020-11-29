In the face of COVID-19, 14 local business took part in the 11th annual Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 in response to the recession. The purpose of the program is to encourage people to “shop small” and ultimately bring more holiday shopping revenue to small businesses.
The 2019 Small Business Saturday boasted 45 businesses. This year, 14 participated, including: Battery Headquarters, Champion Ford, Galloway Farm & Auto Repair, Gene’s Health Food, J’s Liquors (both locations), Kuntry Kutter, Lanham’s Offroad Accessories, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Purcell Tire Co., Reid’s Orchard, Shoe Stop, Southern Outdoors of Kentucky and Tom Blue Furniture.
While some small businesses have weathered the COVID-storm, some have been fighting an uphill battle, like the automotive industry, said Jerry Maggerd, new car sales manager at Champion Ford.
“When this all started, we were closed for 40 days,” he said. “Once we started back we were off by about 30% of where we usually are. In the past six to eight weeks we have been down to close to 50% of what we typically do. We have had some traffic today (Saturday) and I can’t stress enough how important small business is to the community. The big box-stores will always survive but for the small businesses, community support is vital.”
Gene’s Health food is one of those fortunate businesses that has been able to remain open and call audibles when need be. A great deal of their success has been chalked up to continued support from the community, said Olivia Vancil, co-owner-manager of Gene’s.
“We were steady all of Saturday,” she said. “We have been thankful that even through all of this that we have been able to remain busy. Through this, people are also focusing a lot more on their health, so that has been beneficial. It is crucial anytime to support locally owned small businesses but given the virus and the current climate, it is even more important. We have been fortunate in the amount of support the community has continued to show us.”
Reid’s Orchard, given that they are considered a “farm market,” have been able to remain open and conduct business as usual, said Katie Clark, Reid’s Orchard manager.
“Saturday was great,” she said. “We have been blessed. We have been able to weather this well and have followed all of the social distancing and safety guidelines. We require masks and have things marked off and separated. On nice days, we have all of our doors open so people can get in and out easily and we also offer our car service. The community has really shown up to support us.”
While Small Business Saturday is a great way to highlight small business, the message, especially in the COVID-age is simply to shop small and shop local.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
