Owensboro City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright launched her first good deads campaign after hearing of similar acts of kindness in other cities.
"I wanted people just to do something nice for someone else," she said Monday.
From the first event, Smith-Wright's "Give a Hand, Pay It Forward" campaign became a summer tradition of sorts, with her holding the campaign each August. This year, the campaign starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 22.
Of course, Smith-Wright hopes people being nice to each other continues long after the official campaign is over.
"Every year, I set aside two weeks, but that doesn't mean that's the only time I'd like someone to 'pay it forward' and do something nice," she said.
While the phrase "pay it forward" suggests money, Smith-Wright said there's no reason doing good has to cost cash. Instead, people can do a variety of things, such as helping an elderly neighbor, assisting someone in need or simply smiling and saying hello.
"I don't want people to feel they have to spend money," Smith-Wright said. "... What I do every year is I give bottles of water that have the 'pay it forward' label.
"I see folks on the street and I hand them a bottle of water, and you would be surprised by the 'Thank yous," Smith-Wright said.
The idea is that one good deed will spur another. "When you do something for somebody, they will turn around and do something for somebody else," she said. "They should go on continuously."
The first year, Smith-Wright said she asked people to post the good deeds they'd done on the city's Facebook page. But people she'd spoken with didn't want recognition or publicity for doing something nice.
The most Smith-Wright is asking is for local businesses to promote the campaign on store signs. She said, in the aftermath of the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, this is a good time for people to generally be kind to one another.
"Our nation is in a sad state," she said, and doing something simple, and carrying it on, could help.
"It's just a nice surprise when someone, out of nowhere, does something nice for you."
