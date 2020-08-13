With five days left in City Commissioner and mayoral candidate Pam Smith-Wright’s annual “Give a Hand-Pay it Forward,” she is urging the community to wear a mask.
This is the eighth year of what has become a tradition for many in the community that simply encourages folks to be good neighbors and mindful stewards of their fellow citizens, Smith-Wright said.
“Traditionally, I have asked people to help buy a meal for someone else behind them in line or help an elderly neighbor with housework or to do their shopping for them,” she said. “The main thing is if you see someone in need help them. Even something as small as smiling at a stranger can change their day because you don’t know what that person is going through, and that simple act can make all of the difference.”
For the past eight years Smith-Wright’s “Give a Hand-Pay it Forward,” cause has taken place in the first two weeks of August. And this year, while it may be difficult to be around people, one thing that everyone can do is “wear a mask,” she said.
“This year, I am simply asking folks to wear a mask,” she said. “It is something that we can all do to help ourselves and each other. This pandemic is hurting a lot of folks and if that simple task of wearing a mask helps protect one person, then it is well worth it. The whole idea of ‘Give a Hand-Pay it Forward’ is to encourage folks people to keep a watchful eye and open heart toward our neighbors. If you don’t have a mask and want one, get in touch with me and I will make sure that you get one.”
