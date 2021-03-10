The Smothers Park concession stand will officially open for the spring season at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The concession stand, which is operated by the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department, offers visitors to the riverfront park a host of snack and drink options ranging from soft drinks and coffee to nachos, pretzels and hot dogs.
Amanda Rogers, director of Owensboro Parks and Recreation, said Tuesday that reopening the concession stand is just one way the department is gearing up for its warm weather season.
“We had an opportunity to get in there and get some non-routine items taken care of,” Rogers said. “We did some deep-cleaning and some annual maintenance during the COVID-19 time.”
Rogers said the downtime from the pandemic allowed the city’s parks department to get some items checked off their to-do list sooner than in a typical year.
While some city park amenities like basketball courts and playgrounds were closed due to the pandemic, the department has stayed busy, even during the winter months that many people think of as the parks department’s “off months.”
“When it is off-season for our outdoor locations, it is prime season for our Edge Ice Center, which is a significant operation in and of itself,” she said. “We also have some locations that operate year-round like our golf courses.”
Any time temperatures rise above 40 degrees, both the city’s golf courses at 400 Booth Field Road and 4346 Old Hartford Road are open for business.
While the city’s basketball courts remain closed, Rogers said she is optimistic those will be able to be reopened soon, possibly even later this month.
“Most all of our locations with the exception of the sport court, meaning the street soccer court, and our outdoor basketball courts are operational at this time,” she said. “We are just trying to apply an increased level of cleaning protocol, primarily an increased disinfection to all of those locations to minimize any spread.”
Rogers said concession stand hours fluctuate with the weather and community events, such as spring break, when Smothers Park has increased foot traffic. Hours are typically expanded during the summer months before shutting down at the close of the season in the fall.
Starting Sunday, Smothers Park concession stand hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
