Not far from Owensboro, a snow adventure exists with slopes of white powder ready for skiing, tubing and snowboarding enthusiasts.
Paoli Peaks Ski Ride Tube, 2798 West County Road South, in Paoli, Indiana, has grown into a day-trip destination that's less than two hours away.
Sylvia Crick, director of Paoli Peaks' marketing and administration, said the resort is entering its 41st season.
"The one thing that shocks most people is that this property used to be a pig farm," Crick said. "It was a group of investors and doctors who decided to advance it to ski slopes themselves. They started with three slopes and a quad-chairlift."
In the years following that 1978 inaugural season, the resort has grown to 48.5 skiable acres with 16 trails for skiers and snowboarders along with eight chairlifts and a 700-foot tubing park.
Crick said snow tubing was added during the 2007-08 season.
"Skiing and snowboarding are both still really big within the area," she said. "Snow tubing has continued to grow but it has not reached the same level yet."
Although Paoli operates between mid-December and mid-March, natural snowfall isn't dependable enough to keep the slopes covered.
To overcome the lack of Mother Nature's help, the resort is equipped with 100 snow guns throughout the property to create the needed snow-covered landscape.
Crick said air and water are both piped up the hill independently and pumped into the snow-making machines under high pressure.
"With water near freezing and air expanding at 110 psi, we create a refrigeration effect whereby each water deposit will become a tiny snow crystal," Crick said. "It does have a little science with it."
Ski and snowboard hours run from 10 a.m to 9 p.m. Monday; from noon until 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday; from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday; and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Snow tubing is $28 per person for a three-hour session. Snow tubing hours run from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday; from 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. During Christmas break, snow tubing is available daily.
Crick said group rates are offered for 15 or more as well as specials for homeschooled groups, field trips and scouts.
Paoli does offer a $72 beginner package for those who don't want to invest in their own ski gear. It includes skis or snowboard, lift rental and a 75-minute beginner lesson for ages 7 and up.
"That's a really good value because if you bought it independently it would be $98," she said. "People are a little intimidated by what they might not know they need. This is a good way to figure out all of the different (ski-gear) options."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
