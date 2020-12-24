Bird enthusiasts around the region have been migrating to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport to try and catch a glimpse of the airport’s newest tenant, a snowy owl.
The owl made its presence known to airport staff on Dec. 7 and ever since, it has made itself at home and has been a major draw in a time where the aviation industry has slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Rob Barnett, airport director.
“It is certainly an interesting and stoic creature,” he said. “I think many would see it as a potential hindrance, but it has been the opposite for us. We have appreciated the notices and increased interest in ‘birders’ coming to the airport to try and catch a photograph of this beautiful creature. We have made sure to follow the guidance of our USDA contracted biologist who is out here daily monitoring the snowy owl’s activities and flight patterns.”
What makes the presence of the snowy owl such an interesting occurrence is that it typically wouldn’t find its way to our area.
The snowy owl is the official bird of Quebec, Canada, and became more of a household name due to its species being the basis of the fictional Hedwig in the popular “Harry Potter” book series.
The owl, according to the Peregrine Fund, is a circumpolar species that typically lives and nests in the far northern regions around the North Pole.
Outside of the breeding season, the snowy owl can be found in areas of southern Canada, the northern United States as well as parts of Asia and Europe.
However, this species, as the airport’s newest attraction has proven, can go against the grain of typical migratory habits due to a phenomenon called irruption.
Irruption occurs, according to the Peregrine Fund, when the populations of lemmings and voles, the snowy owl’s main prey, get very low; or if the prey populations are high, causing a successful breeding season where the competition for food increases exponentially.
Given that snowy owls prefer to live in open areas with few trees and have few natural predators and limited interaction with humans, when an irruption event occurs, the owls have been known to travel as far south as northern California, Texas and Oklahoma. In 2011, there was an instance where a snowy owl had made its way to Hawaii.
Given the wide-open spaces available at the airport, it is the perfect place for the snowy owl to set up shop, said Barnett.
“It has really been a treat to be able to watch this rare creature,” he said. “While aviation has slowed, our parking lot has remained active. While the owl typically perches on the west side of the airport, it will make its way to the east side closer to the temporary parking lot where bird enthusiasts are able to park and move around more freely.”
