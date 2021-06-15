The Owensboro Lions Club and local officials will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Soap Box Derby track at Ben Hawes Park during the club’s meeting on Tuesday, June 15.
After Soap Box racing in Owensboro took a 36-year hiatus, it was brought back in 2001 on Bluff Avenue. In 2011, the Lions Club built an 800-foot asphalt track at Ben Hawes Park.
The track, which cost more than $150,000, was funded with the help of city and county governments. It instantly attracted racers from several states.
The Soap Box Derby was canceled for the first time since 2001 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was back this year. The first race of 2021 was held on Saturday.
Ron Payne, who was Owensboro’s mayor when the track was built, said that he’s glad the track has seen so much success.
“I’m excited to be there and to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the track,” Payne said.
Payne credited the project, along with other revitalization efforts that were made in the city under his mayorship, to partnerships with community organizations.
“That’s the reason Owensboro is successful on so many fronts,” Payne said. “There are people and organizations who are willing to step up and do what’s needed to be done, and the Lions Club is one of them.”
Payne said that he grew up playing at Owensboro’s original Soap Box track, and that the current one has been a great opportunity for young people.
According to Josh Meyer, race director of the Lions Club Soap Box Derby, many officials who were involved with the building and funding of the track will attend the meeting and anniversary celebration, which will run from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 15 at Ben Hawes Park, 400 Booth Field Road.
Racers who are interested in participating in a derby can contact the Lions Club at derby@owensborolions.com.
