Soapbox Derby parade float pays tribute to David Edds

David Edds Jr. loved Owensboro, and he enjoyed making a difference.
In fact, Edds was working on a community project Thursday when he died unexpectedly from a heart attack, friends said.
The 56-year-old was building the Owensboro Lions Club Soapbox Derby's float for Saturday's Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade. His twin sons, Benji and Davey, raced on the team.
The parade entry was nearly done when Edds collapsed. He was making a red bow for the top of the race car trailer.
Four of his Soapbox Derby friends -- Josh Meyer, Mike Johnson, Stephen Locher and Rodney McDaniel -- put the finishing touches on the float Saturday morning.
Locher made a banner that read: In Loving Memory of David Edds.
Members of the Soapbox Derby family carried it in front of the float.
Derby kids from Madisonville and Bowling Green, who sometimes compete at Owensboro's track, came to ride in the parade in Edds' honor. In all, 54 people marched with or rode on the Soapbox Derby's float.
It had been a few years since the Soapbox Derby had entered the parade. Edds previously built a float for the Boy Scouts and asked Meyer, derby director, if there was any interest in modifying it as a derby entry.
"Anything he was involved in he definitely went all out, and he would do anything for anybody," Meyer said. " ... David had a lot of ideas. He was always worried about stepping on my toes, but I was worried about standing in his way."
For example, Edds was working on a project to light the derby track for night racing, and he wanted to start a wheel bank for rally races.
"I hope we can make those happen," Meyer said.
Johnson spoke to Edds on the phone only minutes before he died.
Edds had been on a keto diet the past few months and had lost about 35 pounds, Johnson said.
"That morning, he said he felt better than he had in 20 years," he said.
Johnson described Edds as an "all in" person. "He was over-the-top on everything."
With Edds' passing, Owensboro lost a community servant and a kind soul, Edds' friends said.
"It's a big loss to the Soapbox Derby family, and a big loss for the city of Owensboro," Meyer said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.