The Daviess County Public Library will again welcome foodies from all over the area as it hosts the second installment of its Socially Distanced Food Truck Festival next month.
The event, organized by library associate Wesley Johnson, will welcome one food truck each day from May 25 to May 29. The trucks will be there serving lunch beginning at 11 a.m.
“I am a big food truck fan and I know Owensboro is getting more and more of those,” Johnson said Thursday.
In an effort to come up with some interesting programming for the DCPL, Johnson said he had the idea to host a food truck festival, but in a way that adheres to COVID-19 protocols. Some food trucks had started showing up at the library on their own, with Owensboro’s The Spot Coffee and Finery being the first truck to participate. Soon, others started to follow and the idea snowballed.
“I thought maybe we could just have one truck a day, and that way there is no competition with the trucks and there is not a huge crowd congregated in the same part of our parking lot,” he said.
The first “Socially Distanced Food Truck Festival” was hosted last November, featuring food trucks from the Owensboro area. Johnson said all of those trucks will return for next month’s event, with the addition of one food truck from Bowling Green. Food trucks scheduled to participate are A Tasty Bite of Europe, Taqueria La Bendicion De Dios, Tri-R-Tips, J’s Good Grub and Waffled It.
“Now that summer is getting here a lot more of them are booking up,” Johnson said. “It was kind of hard to get some of the local ones, they were booked up for a while.”
According to the United States Census Bureau, the popularity of food trucks is continuing to rise throughout the United States. The number of food truck establishments has nearly doubled between 2013 and 2018, rising from 3,281 to 5,970 nationwide. Sales from food trucks increased 79% between 2012 and 2017, rising from $660.5 million to $1.2 billion.
Johnson said that during his time at the DCPL, employees have been encouraged to think up fun programming options that are a little outside the box.
“I think of the library as more of a cultural hub than just a place to get books,” he said. “The books are a big part of it, but we want to enrich the lives of our community members.”
