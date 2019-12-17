When Mrs. F. A. Ames responded to the ringing of her doorbell in 1919, a clean-cut, neatly dressed young man in the uniform of the Canadian army stumbled into the room, asked her to call for Dr. J. W. Field and fell to the floor in convulsions. He was taken to the hospital and was revived by Dr. J. R. McGary. It was found that his name is Sgt. Frank J. Millo and he was en route from Canada to his home in Virginia. He was severely wounded in France and had just been discharged from a hospital in Canada. He had lost two toes, one finger, and was suffering from shell shock and a shrapnel wound in the arm. His discharge papers showed that he had been decorated for bravery in the fighting in Flanders in 1918.
• Dec. 16, 1919, at the meeting of the city commissioners, $27,500 worth of bonds were destroyed by Mayor Calhoon. Forty-two Falls of Rough and Green River railroad bonds for $500 each, for which new bonds have been issued, were destroyed. There were also 11 $500 street improvement bonds and one $1,000 water works bond destroyed. City Clerk James Richardson was instructed to arrange to borrow $10,000 to pay for coal furnished to the electric light plant.
• Dec. 17, Lonnie Rooney, who was shot by his brother Dennis Rooney, Jr., in a soft drink stand, died in an Evansville hospital where he was taken for an X-ray examination and operation. Surgeons found that the bullet that entered his neck ranged downward and severed the spinal cord. He was paralyzed from the waist down. The men had trouble over the division of a corn crop.
• Dec. 18, astonishment was expressed by the superstitious when the earth did not come to an end today. The ominous position of the planets had been well presented and some astrologers and persons versed in witchcraft had maintained that the world would end at the precise moment the major leaguers of the solar system formed themselves in a straight line with Neptune, Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Venus and Mercury on one side of the sun and Uranus on the other, with the earth at the front of the line.
• Dec. 19, burglars last night entered the People's Bank in Shepherdsville and after breaking open the doors of the safety deposit vault, obtained $3,500 worth of war savings stamps, $1,500 worth of postage stamps and $500 in revenue stamps. The contents of the private boxes were scattered around the place, and it will be some time before the exact amount of loss from this source is known. They made an effort to get into the main safe of the bank but were unsuccessful. Officers believe it was the work of amateurs.
• Dec. 20, Miss Mary Hudson, who for the past two years has been superintendent of the city hospital, will leave the first of the year for home at Cumberland, Maryland, her resignation having been accepted the first of the month, effective the first of the year. It has been generally known that affairs at the city hospital have not been running as smoothly as they might, but there has been little said by patrons or those in close connection with the hospital, hoping conditions improve.
50 Years Ago
• Dec. 16, 1969, a capital grant of $5,000 was received by Kentucky Wesleyan College from the Gulf Oil Foundation. Wesleyan President Harold P. Hamilton said the grant will be applied to the college's library building fund. The grant is part of Gulf's educational assistance program, which this year will distribute more than $3 million to students and institutions of high education for a variety of purposes.
• Dec. 17, the Salvation Army Advisory Board members mapped out plans for the approaching Christmas activities of the Salvation Army this week. First on the schedule was Coffee Day. Each member was given posters and table tents explaining Coffee Day and the Tree of Lights. Mrs. Frank Rader presided in the Coffee Day arrangements with the assistance of Tom Gaffey. The "Tree of Lights" records the progress of the Christmas Cheer Program.
• Dec. 18, quick action by a group of petroleum workers and the U.S. Coast Guardsmen may have averted a serious fire on Coast Guard Lane. About 3 p.m., a gasoline transport of the Southern States Petroleum Company caught fire and exploded. Employees of Southern States and of the Coast Guard unit rushed to the truck. Using equipment on the premises, they put out the blaze in about five minutes. As they were fighting the fire, gasoline leaked from the truck down the basement incline of the River Terminal Company office building causing another explosion.
• Dec. 19, "It's beginning to look like Christmas" could have been the theme of the Chamber of Commerce Rooster Booster coffee doughnut hour at the Owensboro Motor Inn. The December Booster meeting was sponsored by the Owensboro Tube Department, General Electric. The GE chorus, under the direction of Bill Shelton, presented seven selections of Christmas songs opening with "Come All Ye Faithful" and closing with "Happy Holidays."
