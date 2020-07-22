While many of you have spent your time improving your homes and your yards, others have been on a health kick, Pelotoning away to a mere shadow of your former self, lifting weights in the make-shift gyms you have created in the garage, or hitting the pavement for morning, noon and evening walks.
I, on the other hand, have watched every Scandinavian murder mystery that has ever been streamed. It is time for other, better endeavors.
Which brings me to math.
I don’t remember struggling with it when I was little. I think I mastered the basics of arithmetic like a champ, even thinking that long division was fun, especially the method where you could just keep adding numbers to the long side until you couldn’t go any further, and then you just added them all together, and, lickety-split, there’s your answer.
It was division, but also addition, at which I excelled, as long as there weren’t too many carries — which you can’t even say to a young person now, because they don’t know what that means. I was pretty good at rote memorization, so the times table came easy, except for those numbers in the middle — seven times eight, for example — still trips me up, even now.
But enter junior high school and algebra, and I was done. I didn’t like it, it was hard for me, and I just couldn’t keep up. Oddly, years later, I did very well in statistics because it was math attached to the human condition, and now I cared, but it never felt like math, exactly. Statistics were fun word problems with cool symbols.
But sitting at that long ago kitchen table, my dad explaining algerbra to me, over and over, and louder and louder as my expression became more and more surly, well, math and I went our separate ways quite early in my career. I was convinced then, as I am now, that algebra doesn’t exist in real life.
But out of sheer boredom the other day, I got to wondering about square roots. I know what they are, in theory — the number multiplied by itself that gives you another number — but I couldn’t for the life of me remember why square roots are important, how they are used, and how to solve for them.
I was shown this, of course, I guess in junior high, but I am pretty sure it was an uncomfortable evening when I brought that six-week report card home.
I know the simple ones, the obvious ones — three is the square root of nine, five is the square root of 25, but how to find one, out of the blue?
So I think I will teach myself math.
And how, you say? I will tell you.
Khan Academy.
In 2004 Salman Khan, an MIT grad and hedge fund manager living in Boston, starting helping his young cousin with her math in New Orleans. They used the phone and Yahoo Doodle for their lessons, and soon other young cousins wanted math help, too. He put the sessions on YouTube and they became so popular he eventually quit his day job and set up a non-profit organization to expand the classes and make them free and available, anytime, anywhere in the world.
Since 2009, the Khan Academy offerings have expanded way beyond math, and all you have to do is go to the website, log in, and start browsing. It is user friendly and easy to access lessons in several different ways — individual topics, like square roots, or more general areas of instruction, like eighth-grade math, algebra. There is test prep, too, and just about any general education topic you can think of.
The instruction is still free, and a great tutorial aid to regular classroom instruction — remember that? If I were stuck at home worrying about what to do with my kids’ schooling, I would be a regular on this site.
As it is, I can get instruction in the mysteries of the square root within the comfort of my little home, with no one watching me struggle, no one frustrated with my lack of progress, no one upon whom to turn an adolescent and snarly disregard.
I will start with the square root, simply as an esoteric exercise. I can’t imagine when I would ever actually need this knowledge. But with Salman Khan and this new notebook I bought, it might just jumpstart a new appreciation for a skill I lack and never knew I wanted.
