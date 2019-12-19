Between 2014 and 2018, the number of gonorrhea cases in the seven-county region more than doubled from 202 to 443, according to Green River District Health Department records.
The same is true for syphilis.
In 2014, six cases were reported in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties. Last year, health providers reported 13 cases.
In 2017, regional syphilis cases hit 23.
Although those syphilis numbers sound small, they grab attention because cases stayed in the single digits -- sometimes as low as two or three per year -- between 2010 and 2016.
Chlamydia numbers were down slightly in 2018. They dropped from 998 to 950. With one exception, the number of chlamydia cases has stayed above 900 since 2010.
GRDHD records show people between the ages of 15 and 29 are the most likely to contract a sexually transmitted infection, said Jessica Austin, health department senior epidemiologist.
"That's where we see the majority of cases," Austin said.
However, STIs affect all age groups, including birth to 9 and 65 and older. The number of cases in those age ranges tend to taper off sharply.
To prevent STIs, the health department provides information about safe-sex practices and offers free condoms at its clinics and through the syringe exchange program. Care Net of Owensboro also offers STI testing and educational information.
The only prevention method that provides complete protection against STIs is abstinence, said Lyndsey Hagan, GRDHD nursing supervisor.
"But condoms are your best bet for the barrier method," Hagan said.
In Owensboro, residents can get free bags of condoms during GRDHD's regular clinic hours. No appointment is needed. A bin sits in the foyer area across from the clinic.
The health department also provides condoms during various health care appointments, such as STI exams and family planning visits.
GRDHD provides confidential STI testing for anyone who is sexually active. Parental consent is not required.
For people who engage in sex with multiple or anonymous partners, Hagan recommends testing every three to six months.
Syphilis is detected through a blood test.
Urine tests are used to detect gonorrhea and chlamydia in patients with no symptoms. Those who have symptoms must have a swab test.
Gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis can be cured with antibiotics.
If not treated, syphilis can cause serious health problems, such as damage to internal organs.
"It's a very serious (STI)," Hagan said. "It's treatable, but people need to be tested."
Although cures are available, people can be reinfected by continuing to practice risky behaviors.
The symptoms of chlamydia and gonorrhea are similar. Seven to 21 days after exposure, the patient may notice a discharge, burning during urination or swollen lymph nodes in the groin area.
"We get some people who don't have any symptoms, and they are surprised (by the diagnosis)," Hagan said.
With syphilis, a painless sore may appear at the site of infection. It will remain between one and five weeks.
"That sore is enough for someone to know something is wrong," Hagan said.
That's the first stage of syphilis. The sore will disappear, but, up to six months later, the second stage follows with a rash and flu-like symptoms.
Late-stage syphilis can damage organs, such as the brain and heart.
Hagan said it's important for parents to keep an open line of communication with their teens about the consequences of risky sexual behaviors. Teens should also be made aware of places to go for testing and assistance.
"A lot of kids don't know," she said. "You want them to be educated."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
