After more than two years of writing this column for the Messenger-Inquirer, I still get questions about why I avoid politics.
Well, I'm nowhere close to the upper portion of smart people. By the same token, I'm also not at the bottom of the dumb group.
I don't know how many readers I have and I'm not going to conduct a poll to find out. What I do know is that if I started getting involved in today's politics I would likely lose half of what I have.
Can't afford that.
It's bad enough getting some people upset when I write about the good old days. Doing the political thing would be column-writing suicide.
With that out of the way again, let's try some early American history.
It was a long time ago when some Native-Americans on a particular reservation decided to have a little fun with a scavenger hunt. The contest involved areas far off the reservation and the Indian with the biggest haul would get to be the tribe's next chief.
As history tells us, Indians then went by such names as Running Water, Big Wolf and Sky High - or something.
One of the Indians on the hunt was named Falling Rock and he did not return to the reservation when the competition was completed. As a matter of fact, the tribesman is still missing and the hunt continues.
While traveling along many highways today you'll still see signs reading "Watch for falling rock."
Yes, I know. Attempts at humor can be every bit as bad as politics.
So I'm about halfway through this week's offering and my brain is firing nothing but blanks. And if you think about that in terms of pistols, it's not half bad.
Unfortunately, pistols don't write columns.
How about a true story?
As youngsters on East Second Street, we had a neighbor we enjoyed giving a hard time. Mr. Charlie, as we knew him, was a nice fellow but he didn't care much for our pranks.
On one late evening we decided to try a little telephone nonsense on him.
"Hey Mr. Charlie is Albert home?" we would ask.
"There's not an Albert living here," he answered.
A few minutes later we would call again.
"Hey Mr. Charlie is Albert home?" we asked again.
"I told you," he said with just a tad of disgust. "There is no Albert living here."
Still again.
"Hey Mr. Charlie, has Albert got home yet?"
"Look, I've told you and don't call back. There is no (blank) Albert living here."
Finally!
"Hey Mr. Charlie, this is Albert, has anybody called for me?"
Bye.
