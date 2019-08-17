I had a dream, a long time ago, that I was traveling in a strange city. I got on a bus and realized I didn't know where I had boarded, where I was going or where I was supposed to get off. I was completely and totally lost.
I've been lost in real life, too. Like trying to find Paducah and ending up in Missouri.
Along the way, I have learned that it is difficult to be so lost that you cannot be found again, although that kind of almost happened to me in China when I got up early one morning and left the hotel to wander the streets to see what I might see. I didn't tell anyone where I was going or even that I was going at all.
In retrospect, this was not my best idea.
I had the vague idea that I would walk around the block, reasoning to myself that this would keep me from getting lost, but what I didn't know and soon found out is that blocks in China don't go in neat squares that bring you back where you started. Or at least this one didn't.
I found myself wandering down a long, long street that was really more like an alley. It went off at an angle, which was my first clue that it might not bring me back where I had started for a while, or maybe ever.
The longer and further I walked, the more crowded and busy the alley became. People were setting up little booths and carts loaded with fruit and vegetables, only some of which were familiar to me.
I don't speak Chinese and it was a fair bet that nobody here spoke English. So I just walked and walked and looked and looked, and they looked back at me and I guess we were all wondering the same thing: What was I doing there?
I knew the smart thing to do would be to turn around and go back the way I had come, but I felt self-conscious because I knew that if I did that, it would be obvious to everyone watching me that I was lost. But that's exactly what I was; so lost that nobody in the entire world knew where I was, including myself.
So I turned around and retraced my steps and, as you have probably already guessed, I found my hotel again and wasn't lost anymore.
Maybe it's something weird about me -- or should I say, something in addition to all the other things that are weird about me -- but I actually kind of like getting lost once in a while.
To be more exact, I don't like getting lost, but I very much like the feeling of being found that (so far, anyway) has inevitably followed the feeling of being lost.
So why did I wander off on my own in China? Because I wanted to see the people and things I would otherwise not have seen.
Which is why, on my final night of a recent visit to Washington, D.C., I left the hotel, and instead of catching the metro to ride to the National Mall where all the museums and monuments and things are that people go to D.C. to see, I stood at a bus stop next to the real people -- the people who actually live and work there.
I was smart enough, such as it was, to look around and make a mental note of the stores, shops and businesses near this bus stop, taking a gamble that buses drive around in more or less of a circle and this one would eventually bring me back to where I was starting.
And off we went.
The longer I rode and the further we went, the more different things began to look until we finally reached the places where real people really live. I looked out the window and saw people, real people, hurrying down sidewalks or hanging out on street corners or sitting on wide steps leading up to what I supposed were apartment buildings.
Some of them got on the bus and occasionally someone sat next to me. I looked at everyone and some of them looked back. It seemed to me that they could tell I wasn't from there, just as I'm pretty sure the people in that Chinese alley knew that about me as well.
The bus drove so far and for so long that I began to wonder if my assumption had been completely wrong, and that this bus would just keep going and going and would never take me back where I had started.
But it did.
I began to see the stores, shops and businesses I had memorized when I boarded the bus, and pressed the little button that would tell the driver I wanted to get off at the next stop.
I smiled at my fellow passengers as I made my way to the door -- the old lady, the teenagers, the mother with the baby, the man in the suit -- and thanked the driver for more than he realized.
I stepped onto the familiar sidewalk and, for the last time, walked to the hotel that had been my home.
Sometimes it is good to be lost, if only to be found again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.