One of my favorite stories about my momma was shared with me by my oldest cousin, who told me about something that happened several years before I was born.
There was some sort of family get-together, and as was often — too often — the case, that meant there were a lot of arguments and shouting and stomping.
Here I will mention that even though I wasn’t there, I know my mom was not arguing, shouting or stomping. Mom just didn’t do those things. But here’s what she did do:
My cousin was just a little girl at the time. And as my cousin described the scene to me, she was hiding in the shadows, peeking fearfully around the doorway as the adults ranted and raved at one another.
My mom saw her, and slipped away from the commotion to where this little girl, my mom’s young niece, was standing, trembling and fearful.
Mom put her arm around this child, gently guiding her away from the noise and the fury, and whispered words of reassurance and comfort. “Don’t worry,” she said. “Everything will be all right.”
My cousin never forgot that episode, and ever since she shared it with me, I have remembered it too, and reflected upon it.
Well, there’s a lot more I could say about all that, but I’ll leave that where it is and move on to another, more recent, event.
I was having a conversation with a member of my family — someone whom I love dearly, more than life itself, and whom I respect wholeheartedly. But this is also someone with whom I have deep differences of opinion on many issues.
The conversation covered a lot of topics, most of which you can find on the front page of this or any other newspaper or wherever you get your news and information.
To say we were in disagreement is putting it mildly. Each of us offered our opinions and points of view, taking turns thrusting our smartphones in front of one another with articles and information validating our positions and perspectives.
Somewhere along the way, as I was preparing to deliver yet another intelligent, informed and, of course, absolutely correct, statement … I looked down and saw …
My little grandgirl.
She was sitting quietly at my side, where she had been this entire time.
She stared up at me with large, questioning eyes.
The room fell silent.
I leaned over and put my arm around her. “My dear,” I said. “You’ve been listening to us talk. We have been talking loudly. It might even have sounded like we are fighting, and that must have been scary for you. I want you to know, we are not fighting. We did not call one another names. We did not hit each other. We are talking about things that are important to us, and sometimes when people feel strongly about a thing, the words are strong too. But I hope you noticed that we took turns talking. I said something while he listened, and then he said something back while I listened. It is important for us to understand one another. We love each other and we respect each other, and because of that, we listen to one another.”
She smiled at me.
“Do you understand?” I asked.
“Yes,” she said — and then she echoed the words I have said to her since she was a very little, very young child. “Sometimes we are the same, and sometimes we are different.”
“That’s right,” I said, and then the person with whom I had been debating spoke up.
“This is how people learn,” he said. “They talk, and they listen. Especially with someone who has different ideas.”
Sometimes big events are celebrated with fireworks and loud noises.
Sometimes big events are almost completely unnoticed, just quiet and thoughtful.
Happy Independence Day to the United States of America, and to all of us who love our country.
