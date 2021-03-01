With Wednesday being World Hearing Day, it’s meant to bring awareness to the importance of preventing deafness and hearing loss.
According to Miracle-Ear, 48 million Americans experience some degree of hearing loss each year, many going untreated. Hearing loss, according to Miracle-Ear, is linked to certain physical and mental health conditions.
Kristen Gedney, an Owensboro Miracle-Ear hearing instrument specialist, said hearing loss is linked to other health problems.
“There’s been a lot of studies over the years about the connection between hearing loss and brain disorders, like dementia and Alzheimer’s, so over the year of untreated hearing loss, you become more susceptible to different brain disorders that can cause memory loss,” Gedney said.
To help prevent hearing loss in many cases, Gedney suggests investing in noise canceling headphones.
Noise canceling headphones, she said, eliminates background noise so that audio can be heard clearly without increasing the volume.
Headphones that are placed over the ear in general are much recommended over earbuds, which direct sound directly into the ear canal, which can lead to hearing problems.
“If it goes over a certain threshold of decibels, it creates a hearing loss over time,” she said.
For anyone experiencing any degree of hearing loss or tinnitus — a ringing or humming in the ear — should get a hearing evaluation, Gedney said.
Miracle Ear offers hearing evaluations for free, which includes a visual check inside the ear, then audiogram with air conduction, bone conduction, speech recession thresholds and entire evaluation to see if person has nerve damage hearing loss, or hearing loss caused by something else, wherein they would be referred to an ear, nose and throat doctor.
Additionally, hearing instrument specialist Terry Somody said Miracle-Ear also offers assistance to low-income individuals who have hearing loss through the Miracle-Ear Foundation.
The foundation was founded in 1990 and has been instrumental in donating more than 30,000 hearing aids to around 16,000 adults and children nationwide.
This year, the Owensboro office has been able to assist two individuals so far through the Miracle-Ear Foundation, Somody said.
For those needing assistance through the Miracle-Ear Foundation, Somody suggests first receiving a free hearing evaluation to assess what their needs are. Patients who qualify for assistance will send in an application, and if approved, will receive hearing aids, have them fitted and receive cleaning, maintenance and annual audiogram updates free of charge, according to Somody.
“That’s a great thing that we’re able to do,” she “We’re so thrilled that our company provides that so that everyone can have better hearing.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
