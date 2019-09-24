What Sarah Smith had in mind when she organized the first-ever Bring Your Parent to PE Week at Southern Oaks Elementary School was to show parents that there is more to physical education than just rolling a ball around.
Smith, Southern Oaks PE teacher, said Tuesday that the nationwide initiative is meant to introduce family members to what a modern PE class looks like and help encourage a healthy lifestyle among families.
"Parents are our biggest advocates, and I wanted them to see what goes on in a PE classroom these days," she said.
"We have standards, we have objectives, and the kids are actively learning skills they are going to be using the rest of their life in here," Smith said.
She also said it's important for students to see their parents, and other role models, being active.
"Students are more likely to engage in healthy behaviors when they see their parents or guardians engaging in healthy behaviors," she said.
Jason Koger visited his son, Axell, at the school for the activities on Tuesday. He said Axell told him there was something special he was invited to that would take place in the gym. When he arrived, students were playing dodgeball, but it was a different version than he was used to playing as a kid.
In the Southern Oaks version of dodgeball, students are tagged into order to be out of the game. When they are tagged, they have to freeze, and they cannot unfreeze until another student comes up to them and compliments them.
"I thought that was really cool," Koger said. "It made all of them kind of go around and say something nice about each other."
Koger said it's nice to get involved with kids, especially with whatever takes place in school, and it's important because a lot of parents don't do that anymore. He said it's good for kids, and it's good for the community because children are our future.
Axell said he liked having his dad visit for the PE class.
"I just wanted my dad to come because I love him," he said.
PE classes for the rest of the week are from 12:25 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, and from 8 to 8:45 a.m. and from 12:25 to 2 p.m. Thursday. Parents, or guardians, are encouraged to attend and wear comfortable clothes to participate in activities with their kids.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.