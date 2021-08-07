SparKy to host motorcycle ride to aid jail foster dog program

Animal rescue non-profit SparKy will be hosting its annual Ruff Rider Roundup motorcycle ride to collect pet supplies for the foster dog programs at the Daviess County Detention Center and the Green River Correctional Facility.
The Daviess County Detention Center partners with SparKy to provide dogs awaiting adoption to inmates. This is meant to teach the inmates compassion and responsibility.
The dogs stay with the inmates until a family adopts them. They are typically with inmates from a couple of weeks to a few months, according to Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger.
The Green River Correctional Facility has had its foster dog program since 2004 and typically has about 12 dogs at all times for inmates to care for until adopted.
Director of SparKy, John Austin, said he is hoping for a big turnout this year.
“We’ve had excellent participation in years past,” Austin said. “It seems like every year we do it, it gets bigger.”
This will be the fourth annual Ruff Rider Roundup.
“We’re honored that people take time out of their weekend to come out and help our dogs,” Austin said.
According to Austin, this is one of many fundraisers SparKy holds throughout the year.
The biggest, he said, is the annual “Bark in Style” fashion show at the Green River Distillery in Owensboro.
It also hosts an annual Easter egg hunt to raise money.
“We are entirely dependent upon donations,” Austin said.
Registration for the Ruff Rider Roundup will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 at PetSmart at 5241 Frederica St. in Owensboro.
The ride will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at the Daviess County Detention Center at about 2 p.m.
The riders will stop at stores throughout Owensboro to collect supplies for the foster dog programs.
There is a rider fee of $25, which includes lunch.
For more information on SparKy, visit the website at sparkyrescue.com.
