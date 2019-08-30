Living in one of the largest cities on the Ohio River, Owensboro residents appreciate the need for water quality. Tuesday's Daviess County Audubon Society program – Kentucky Rivers: Our Most Valuable Resource -- will discuss water conservation efforts.
Tim Guilfoile, former national deputy director of the Sierra Club Water Sentinels program, will be the guest speaker. The club will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wendell Ford Government Center at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St. in Owensboro.
Guilfoile had a long career at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He worked as a respiratory therapist in the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units, did research in respiratory physiology and ultimately became senior vice president for operations, planning and business development.
While at Children’s Hospital, Guilfoile saw the devastating impact that air, water and other forms of pollution had on child health. Following his retirement from the health care arena, Guilfoile joined the staff of the Sierra Club Water Sentinels program. The Water Sentinels recruit, train and equip volunteers to do water quality monitoring and turn that data into action to improve water quality. The Water Sentinels had 56 programs in 24 states.
His conservation philosophy is simple. What is sorely lacking is enforcement of existing regulations. It is up to citizens on the ground to roll up their sleeves, gather the data and ensure that what they know is right is accomplished.
Guilfoile is retired and director of marketing and communications for Northern Kentucky Fly Fishers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.