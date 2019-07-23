All of Kentucky's constitutional candidates and two district Kentucky Supreme Court justice candidates are all on board to speak at the 139th St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic on the first Saturday in August.
Political speaking committee co-chair Mark Wilson sent out the current list Sunday noting the 14 candidate confirmations, along with confirmations from the Republican and Democrat lieutenant governor running mates for Gov. Matt Bevin and opponent, Attorney General Andy Beshear, State Sen. Stan Humphries (R-Cadiz), State Rep. Richard Heath (R-Mayfield), and U.S. Rep. Jamie Comer (R-Ky.).
Both U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) have not confirmed, Wilson reported. The committee is also waiting for a confirmation from current Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.
Wilson also announced the order of the political candidates speaking, per office. The speaking, which will begin at 2 p.m. on the St. Jerome picnic grounds, will first feature candidates for attorney general, Democrat Greg Stumbo and Republican Daniel Cameron; secretary of state, Republican Mike Adams and Democrat Heather Henry; auditor, Republican incumbent Mike Harmon and Democratic challenger Sheri Donahue; treasurer Republican incumbent Allison Ball and Democrat Michael Bowman; and commissioner of agriculture, Republican incumbent Ryan Quarles and Democrat Robert Conway.
Also speaking with be two Supreme Court candidates Shea Nickell and Whitney Westerfield.
Candidates will flip a coin for who will speak first.
Picnic events will begin Friday, Aug. 2.
