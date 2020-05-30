Oho, the Wells Fargo wagon is a’comin’ down the street! Oh, please let it be for me!
I have never seen a Wells Fargo wagon in my life, but I hum that melody every time I see a FedEx or UPS truck rolling by my house, or even the faithful, boxy little USPS truck.
One thing I have learned since working from home is that a lot of people apparently order a lot of stuff. I’m sure most of this has to do with the fact that so many stores have been closed, or that people are reluctant to go out even to places that have remained open, but wow, I had no idea how busy these delivery operations are.
I keep watching those trucks … and I keep hoping they will stop at my house and bring a surprise package right up to my front door. I don’t know why I hope this since I never order anything, but I hope it just the same.
So far the only package I have received was a box that was delivered by mistake to my next door neighbor. I found this out when a package addressed to him was delivered to my mailbox.
I put the box down on his front porch, knocked cautiously on the door and then hurriedly stepped back about six feet away when he answered.
“Your box was accidentally delivered to me,” I hollered at him.
“Thanks!” he hollered back. “And I actually got a package for you. Sorry, but I didn’t notice until I had already opened it.”
I was momentarily confused. I hadn’t ordered anything. Then I realized what this must be. “Yes! Wow, thank you.”
My neighbor disappeared, then came back with a small box, which he slid across his porch in my direction. We hollered “Thanks!” to one another in unison, snatched up our respective packages, and scurried away into the sanctuary of our own homes.
True enough, I hadn’t ordered anything, but a guy in Indiana had acquired an item that once belonged to my great-grandfather, and had offered to send it to me. I hadn’t expected it to arrive for weeks, maybe months, but now here it was. I’m sure my neighbor is curious about this weird item I had received but it’s more fun to let him wonder than to tell him.
In the meantime, however, the trucks kept on a-rollin’. Whether they were delivering maple syrup, mackinaws or cross-cut saws, I cannot say, but one day I noticed that the boxes piled on my neighbor’s porch were the same ones that had been there the day before, and his vehicle was nowhere in sight.
I made it a point to look again the next day. The boxes were still there — in fact, now there was one more — and heavy rains were in the forecast. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you, so I scooted across the lawn, gathered up his boxes and carried them into my house for safekeeping.
Then a few days later, another neighbor told me they were going out of town for a few days, and would I mind keeping an eye on things?
Didn’t mind at all.
Turned out this included collecting packages from their front porch every day. So between their boxes, and those of my other neighbor who still wasn’t home, now my living room looked like an Amazon shipping warehouse.
Everyone eventually came home and I duly delivered their boxes, packages and large bulky envelopes.
I felt like Santa.
Hmm. Maybe we need a new theme song.
Ho ho ho! The Wells Fargo wagon is a’comin’ down the street! And it could be … somethin’ special … just for me.
Credit: Meredith Willson, “The Wells Fargo Wagon” from “The Music Man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.