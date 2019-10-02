Spectra Venue Management is on track to carry the Owensboro Convention Center into the black by 2020, allowing the city of Owensboro officials to begin collecting on one of the city's largest destinations.
At a regular City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Spectra General Manager Laura Alexander presented the Philadelphia-based venue management company's annual year in review to city officials laying out the progress of the convention center as well as the Owensboro Sportscenter. The main theme, both venues are requiring less subsidy from the city, she said.
“Spectra was hired in 2012 to manage the convention center and we submitted a bid in 2016 to do the same with the Sportscenter; it made sense,” she said. “I treat these venues like they are my kids. It has been our goal that the convention center operates in the black and that will continue to be our goal with the Sportscenter.”
This year’s report showed that Spectra, through its continuing efforts to bring in new and unique programming to both venues, was able to cut last year’s city subsidy of $170,577 for the convention center down to $87,239 for 2018-2019 and the Sportscenter’s 2017-2018 subsidy of $116,226 down to $108,614.
The secret behind their success isn’t really a secret at all, she said, but a combination of creativity and understanding the needs of the community and consumer, she said.
“First of all, we have the right people in the right places,” she said. “They understand the building and know how things work and how the policies and procedures work. We focus on the client, the attendees and what they want. I think that is what helps us grow each year. People are having wonderful experiences in both of the buildings. In terms of the convention center, we have a lot of returning conventions like Green River Firefighters Association, OMG Con as well as the Kentucky Cattlemen's Association."
Aside from returning conventions, Spectra is also trying to garner the interest of new and unique conventions and activities at the convention center, she said.
"We are trying to get creative in bringing in new events or enhancing local events," she said. "Today (Wednesday) we just signed an archery tournament. We are partnering with local groups and hosting a tournament in February. We are partnering CVD (Convention and Visitors Bureau) on bringing in new and unique events and sporting events. We found a great deal of success on our recent murder mystery event and are planning more of those as well hosting the East-West Karate Challenge in April. We are really focusing on more sporting events at the convention center."
While the convention center's fiscal success has improved by leaps and bounds in its five years of operation, the Sportscenter is a different animal, she said.
"The Sportscenter was built in 1949," she said. "It is an old building that presents challenges in client experiences. There are things that need to be taken care of like the Pepto pink bathrooms, the men's restroom that we are gutting and renovating. It has great bones. It is a 5,000 seat arena and there isn’t another one in the region and we want to preserve that. We want to modernize the building while maintaining its historical relevance. We are focusing on using the building as more of a concert venue given the amount of lighting and equipment we can hang from the rafters. It is the perfect music venue."
While Spectra's management of both city-owned properties has shown a great deal or promise the goal continues to be boosting tourism numbers through events and larger conventions that will attract more out town tourism dollars rather than local dollars, said Mayor Tom Watson.
"Laura (Alexander) has done a great job in bringing in multiple types of shows that attract people from all kinds of different walks of life," he said. "The thing that worries me a bit is that 70% are local and 30% are from out of town. The goal is to get 70% out of town and 30% local. When that third hotel opens up, we will be rocking with those 400 extra rooms. The big thing is preparing for that shift; it is a balancing act with all of those events and conventions and Laura and her team have done a wonderful job, I am very pleased."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.