Spectra, the company that manages both the Owensboro Convention Center and the Sportscenter, is beginning the process of bringing life back to both facilities.
Since March, events have been nonexistent, but fortunately for both of the facilities, their “busy times” happened prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, said Laura Alexander, Spectra general manager.
“Our busy season is November to mid-March,” she said. “We may have a couple of things in May or June like graduations or weddings or smaller events, but there aren’t a lot of big events. We are fortunate that we didn’t have to cancel a lot of business at the Sportscenter.”
Moving forward with social distancing guidelines in place and little guidance on the part of Gov. Andy Beshear about when Kentucky will be able to move toward gatherings that would sustain larger events, the Spectra and Sportscenter staff have begun plans to “maximize the space” in the face of ongoing restrictions, Alexander said.
“As far as this year, early on we made a draft layout of the facility and how we could maximize our capacity and have social distancing,” she said. “A lot of people say “social distancing,” what I am saying and what we are planning is that a family or group of four come to an event at the Sportscenter, they will be spread out from each other six feet on all sides. When we do come back, we are going to ensure that we are truly following social distancing guidelines.”
Spectra has also made plans for how the facility will be entered or exited based on where patrons’ seats are, she said.
“We are communicating that plan to patrons,” she said. “It involves the use of restrooms, concourses as well as concessions plans. Our plan is 14 pages each for both the Sportscenter and the convention center. It is a detailed plan. REO Speedwagon has been postponed until November, that is a big-ticket event that we have, but in terms of larger events, we are awaiting the governor’s guidance.
“Outside of events with 50 people beginning on July 1, we don’t have any mandates from Gov. Beshear that address how much and when those numbers will increase. Indiana is starting to have events with 250 and grow from there. We don’t have anything, which makes it hard to plan.”
The Owensboro Convention Center is a different story, given the variety of meetings and events, both big and small, that the center facilitates, she said.
The convention center hosts weddings, trainings, trade shows, consumer shows and more, she said.
“The convention center has been hit harder in the sheer number of events that have been canceled due to the governor’s mandates. There have been cancellations due to fear of a second wave that have gone as far as the cancellation of Christmas parties. It takes months or even years for some of these organizations to plan, and with a lack of clear guidance, they and we can’t do that.”
Between the two centers, Alexander estimates a loss of roughly $1.5 million. However, the center will be holding an event that was able to operate under recent easing of retail restrictions, she said.
“We will be hosting Pigtails and Cowlicks on June 19 and June 20,” she said. “Our plan for the center addresses things like ticketing, catering, space and all of those moving pieces, so we were able to get approval for Pigtails and Cowlicks given that they consider themselves a retail event. It is a well put together plan because given our space, we can distance. For example, people will have to sign up to come and shop so that we maintain 33% occupancy.”
Through creativity and the sheer option allotted by the immense space of both centers, Alexander feels that they can facilitate any event once restrictions are eased.
“The big thing for our industry is we need to make sure that the consumers feel confident,” Alexander said. “Nothing will be the same as it was. We have told our planners, even our brides, that things may not be how they envisioned it but we are working with people to develop a solid end result. I know we can find creative solutions — that is where we thrive and we really enjoy it. We could have events with five hundred people spread out, especially in the convention center because it is a blank canvas...
“Convention centers should not be lumped into mass gatherings because we have the space to hold multiple events and keep people safe... When we have guidance from the governor and can do our jobs we will recoup our losses and bring these events back and make people feel confident in returning.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.