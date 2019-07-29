Sportscenter installs new LED lighting

The Owensboro Sportscenter turned 70 on Feb. 4.
And it's getting some 21st century technology this summer.
Spectra, the company that manages the facility, has replaced the old metal halide lights over the arena floor with new LED lighting.
Laura Alexander, general manager of both the Owensboro Convention Center and the Sportscenter, said the move will save "at least $25,000 over the next 25 years."
She said the LED lighting is expected to save money on both electricity and maintenance "while brightening the ambiance of the arena and allowing us to provide a variety of lighting options for our clients that were previously unavailable."
Allen Herzog, the Sportscenter's director of operations, said, "The LED lights we installed are one color. But I think when we set up the lights in different zones for different events with the lights focusing on certain areas of the arena, our ability for dimming the lights plus the brighter, cleaner light, would have a cosmetic effect."
Alexander said LED lights will save 66% on energy over the old metal halide lights.
And, she said, they have a longer life expectancy -- 100,000 hours compared with 15,000 to 20,000 for the metal halide lights.
Plus, Alexander said, the LED lights create about 75% less heat than the metal halide lights.
That in turn lowers cooling costs in the summer.
The light created by LED is brighter and cleaner as well, Alexander said.
But, she said, "You probably won't notice the difference unless you saw one of the old lights next to the new ones. They are much smaller -- about half the size-- which helps with ceiling height clearance."
In 2017, new LED scoreboards/videoboards were installed in the Sportscenter.
The next big event there is the Three Dog Night concert on Aug. 17.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
