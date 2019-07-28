The stage at the Owensboro Sportscenter saw the likes of Peter, Paul and Mary, The Byrds, Bo Diddley, Liberace, Louis Armstrong, Rudy Vallee, Guy Lombardo, Gene Autry, Roy Rogers and Bob Hope in its early years.
But by the 1980s, concerts there had become rare.
Oh, there have been a few in recent years -- Merle Haggard in 2007, the Black Crowes in 2008 and a few others.
But it wasn't until 2016, when Spectra took overmanagement of the now-70-year-old arena, that concerts started coming back on aregular basis.
"When we took over management in 2016, we focused on adding a variety of events including concerts," Laura Alexander, general manager of the Sportscenter and the Owensboro Convention Center, said last week.
"They (concerts) naturally fit better at the Sportscenter due to the tiered seating, which provides a better view for the attendees," she said. "The only drawback at the time was the (lack of) capability to rig from the ceiling. Having to ground-support the sound and lights typically runs about $10,000 more per show than ceiling-hung equipment. After hiring two different engineering firms, they approved limited rigging, which was enough for most shows that would come to the Sportscenter and explains why we are able to do bigger and better shows."
Alexander said, "The Sportscenter has a rich history of hosting concerts back in the day, including KISS and other well-known artists. We are trying to bring that concert life back to the Owensboro Sportscenter and be top of mind when they are planning their tours, but it is going to require support from the tri-state community."
Kansas performed at the Sportscenter earlier this summer and Three Dog Night will be there on Aug.17
Country show Oct. 4
Last week, the Sportscenter announced an Oct. 4 concert featuring three young country acts -- Cody Johnson, Tyler Booth and Carlton Anderson.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
VIP tickets are $103, plus processing fees.
Others are $33 and $38, plus processing fees.
Tickets will be available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office and by phone at 270-297-9932.
Johnson, 32, self-released his first six albums.
The sixth, "Gotta Be Me," debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's country charts.
That got the attention of Warner Music Nashville, which signed Johnson and released his latest album, "Ain't Nothin' To It," and the first single, "On My Way To You," earlier this year.
The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard country album charts.
Booth, 22, is a Wolfe County native who released his first EP last year and is working on his first album.
Anderson, a former Texas oil field worker, has released his first single, "Drop Everything," on the Arista Nashville label.
The Sportscenter's all-time record for a crowd was set in 1955, when country singer Carl Smith drew an estimated 12,000 people -- including 2,000 who stood in the parking lot and listened on speakers.
But that was a free show sponsored by Wyndall's Enterprises and there was also a drawing for a new car that night.
And people were thinner back then.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
