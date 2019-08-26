The reason that Jurandir Bezerri Machado and his wife participate in Friendship Force is simple: to make friends from all over the world.
Machado is among the 12 "ambassadors" that are visiting the area this week from Piracicaba, San Paolo, Brazil, and are being hosted by the regional Western Kentucky Friendship Force group. The group and their host families met together at English Park on Sunday for music, fellowship, and to share a meal.
Friendship Force International is a nonprofit group that promotes "understanding, cultural education and citizen diplomacy through homestay journeys and personal friendships," according to its website. It has been around since the 1970s, and since then it has formed groups in more than 60 countries on six continents with 15,000 active members.
Machado likes Friendship Force because it's an opportunity to visit new places and meet new people.
"This is spreading friendship around the world," he said. "No matter who we are, how different we are, love is the same."
Rita English, president of the Western Kentucky chapter of Friendship Force, has been involved with the group for several years. She and her husband have also traveled, through Friendship Force connections, to Egypt, New Zealand, Australia, Kenya, Canada, and Israel.
"The whole purpose of Friendship Force is to promote peace throughout the world," English said.
She said Sunday's dinner was a way to share bread and get to know the ambassadors more.
"This is their welcome, and we have a lot of things planned this week for them to do," she said, adding that the group of ambassadors will be traveling to Bowling Green one day this week to visit Lost River Cave.
Marsha Mullins, Friendship Force journey coordinator for the Western Kentucky chapter, is a second-generation Friendship Force member. Her mother was involved with the organization since its inception, so she grew up around it.
She officially joined the group in 2005 when she retired. It is her job to help coordinate the ambassador visits, and to make sure each of the visitors are paired up with a host group.
It's not uncommon for Friendship Force chapters in surrounding areas and states to collaborate. For example, the group of Brazilians flew into Cincinnati, Ohio, where they were hosted by a group there. Once their trip was complete, they traveled to Kentucky.
They do this to make the trips "more worthwhile" for the travelers, Mullins said, and to help them experience as many places in North America as possible.
"It's all about spreading friendship around the world," she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
