At St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter, the magic number these days is 250.
That's the number of bed sponsorships the nonprofit hopes to receive by the end of February.
Since the fundraising program started on Nov. 1, about 165 donors have given $500 each to sponsor a bed, said Harry Pedigo, executive director.
"And we've still got two more months to go," he said.
The bed sponsorship program -- St. Benedict's largest fundraiser of the year -- continues through the end of February.
Last year, the faith-based nonprofit had 190 bed sponsors by the end of February. But donors didn't quit giving. When the shelter's fiscal year ended in June, supporters set a record of 200 bed sponsorships.
Achieving last year's goal gave Pedigo the courage to up the ante to 250 by the end of this fiscal year.
Online donations have increased dramatically this year, he said. Also, the number of first-ever donors and corporate gifts are on the rise.
He believes St. Benedict's newly expanded mission resonates with the community. Until recently, the shelter provided emergency and transitional housing for men only.
In December, the nonprofit took over the operation of St. Gerard Life Home on Seventh Street, which is a crisis pregnancy shelter.
On Monday, St. Benedict's opened its Women & Family Services daytime facility at Hickman Avenue and Ninth Street. It provides a variety of services for at-risk single women and families.
In 2020, St. Benedict's expects to serve about 1,000 people, or nearly double its former annual client count, Pedigo said. "We're no longer just serving one specific population. We're helping all those who are vulnerable."
Since expanding its mission, St. Benedict's expenses have jumped. They increased when the men's shelter became a 24/7 facility on Nov. 1.
In addition, Pedigo estimates running St. Gerard Life Home will add another $40,000 to the nonprofit's budget, and the new Women & Family Services facility will increase annual expenses about $75,000.
"We know these things will be taken care of," Pedigo said of budget increases. "We didn't worry about that when we agreed to help (with St. Gerard). We just worried about helping people. When you put people first, we believe the rest falls into place."
Donations can be made at stbenedictsowensboro.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
