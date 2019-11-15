St. Benedict's kicks off annual bed sponsorship campaign

The next few months are critical for St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter.
On Nov. 1, the nonprofit kicked off its annual fundraising campaign, which runs through the end of February 2020. The shelter is asking individuals, corporate partners, church groups and other organizations to consider donating $500 to sponsor a bed for a year.
But St. Benedict's officials are quick to point out the campaign really isn't about beds.
"(Donors) are investing in the lives of others to help them become self-sufficient," said Harry Pedigo, executive director.
St. Benedict's, which serves about 525 men annually, is adding and improving services, which will impact expenses. The bed sponsorship campaign -- the nonprofit's biggest fundraiser of the year -- is crucial to the continued success of programs.
On the same day the campaign started, St. Benedict's implemented a monumental shift in its operations. In the past, the shelter opened between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m., providing a place for up to 60 homeless men to shower, eat, do laundry and sleep for the night.
However, on Nov. 1, the shelter started staying open around the clock. That new policy allows St. Benedict's clients to accept third-shift jobs because they now can sleep during the day.
Keeping the shelter open 24/7 comes at a cost. It increases the shelter's operating expenses at least 30%, Pedigo said.
Besides staying open day and night, the men's shelter recently added four more beds. It now can sleep 64 men, also adding to the bottom line.
And St. Benedict's soon will open its Women & Family Services day shelter at Ninth Street and Hickman Avenue, putting even more strain on the nonprofit's budget.
For the past couple of years, St. Benedict's has played a critical role in the county's White Flag program, which provides shelter to displaced residents -- including women and children -- when temperatures or wind chills dip to 15 degrees. During White Flag events, St. Benedict's makes special accommodations to provide beds for women and children in a separate area.
Because of St. Benedict's involvement with White Flag events, women and children have started coming to the men's shelter in search of food, housing and other assistance, Pedigo said. Their numbers have increased over time.
see campaign/page c6
St. Benedict's has acted as a conduit, linking them with needed services. In the end, the need was so great it prompted opening the Women & Family Services day shelter.
Last year's bed sponsorship campaign hit a record of 190 donors -- just slightly missing the 200 mark Pedigo hoped for.
Considering all the changes and added expenses facing the shelter in the coming year, he raised the bar again. He has set this year's goal at 250 bed sponsors.
"The bed sponsorship program is our biggest fundraiser and helps keep our doors open, provides access to care programs, helps with the cost to get our men into substance abuse programs, amongst many other needs our men may face gaining their independence," a St. Benedict's campaign letter stated.
Proceeds from the bed sponsorship campaign will support both the men's shelter and the Women & Family Services center.
The $500 donation can be paid in one single payment or can be divided into monthly or quarterly payments.
Donations can be made online at www.stbenedictsowensboro.org or donors can write a check to St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter and mail it to St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter, 1001 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.