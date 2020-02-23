St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter has never owned a van, but officials there hope that changes soon.
The nonprofit has expanded in the last few months. It recently opened the Women & Family Services daytime facility at Ninth and Hickman streets, and, last year, it assumed operation of St. Gerard Life Home, an Owensboro shelter for women involved in a crisis pregnancy.
Besides those facilities, St. Benedict’s operates transitional homes.
Harry Pedigo, executive director of St. Benedict’s, posted this message on the Gifts of Love Facebook page: “It’s been heavy on my heart about providing transportation for the men, women, and families we serve, to their doctors appointments, job interviews, current jobs, housing or benefits appointments, and other areas of needed transportation.”
Ideally, Pedigo hopes a business, school, church or person will donate a dependable 12- to 15-passenger van. If making a donation is impossible, he hopes someone will consider selling the nonprofit a van at a greatly reduced price.
Actually, the shelter really needs two because the new Women & Family Services facility could use one, too.
“Transportation is a barrier for people,” Pedigo said. “We try to address every barrier that homeless people have.”
City buses provide good service, he said, but they don’t run 24/7. Also, St. Benedict’s has 64 men at the shelter — and others in transitional housing — but only a limited supply of bus tickets.
“We’ve heard it over and over: ‘I didn’t go to my doctor appointment because I only had one bus ticket,’ ” Pedigo said.
Because of liability issues, St. Benedict’s employees and volunteers can’t use their personal vehicles to transport the shelter’s clients.
With vans of its own, St. Benedict’s could make regularly scheduled runs every morning and afternoon, taking clients to various appointments.
Also, vans would serve another purpose. Many people and organizations contact St. Benedict’s and ask the shelter to pick up donations, but the nonprofit doesn’t own a vehicle suitable for hauling large loads.
Anyone who has a dependable van to donate should call or text Pedigo at 270-315-4419.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
