St. Benedict's men's unit to be full-time shelter

Officials at St. Benedict's Women & Family Services day shelter had hoped to open the new Hickman Avenue facility on Nov. 1, but they say mid-November now seems more likely.
However, beginning Nov. 1, St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter on West Seventh Street will remain open 24/7, said Dan Eaton, director of special initiatives.
Currently, the men's shelter is open 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., which kept some clients from accepting third-shift jobs.
In recent months, the men's shelter has been preparing to open on a full-time basis.
"All the beds have been replaced and reorganized," Eaton said. "When you walk in, it seems the place is at least one-third bigger."
Curtains will serve as room dividers during the day. Besides offering more privacy for clients who sleep during the day, the curtains will block light and noise.
Sixty-five percent of St. Benedict's clients work. The remainder draw disability, are applying for disability or are looking for work.
Even clients who don't work overnight shifts are happy with the facility remaining open all day, Eaton said. "This time of year, everyone starts to think about the weather."
Men who choose to stay at the facility during the day will attend classes, perform chores or will be involved in other productive activities.
Last week, St. Benedict's Women & Family Services unit earned a $41,000 Impact 100 of Owensboro grant.
Thanks to that funding, the new 2,700-square-foot facility on Hickman Avenue will be equipped with two sets of washers and dryers instead of one, Eaton said. The grant allows St. Benedict's to afford better lighting and an enhanced security system.
Also, roof and ceiling repairs in one part of the building can be completed. Without the grant, they would have been put on hold.
"There won't be anything left waiting as far as construction," Eaton said. "It's getting done now."
The new facility was developed through a partnership between St. Benedict's, Audubon Area Community Services and Kentucky Legend. The unit will provide showers, laundry facilities, computers, specialized case management, life skills classes, and referrals for substance abuse and mental health.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
