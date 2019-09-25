St. Benedict's preps for Tables of Hope fundraiser

Over time, the Tables of Hope fundraiser for St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter became so popular it outgrew Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church's fellowship hall, which held about 200 guests.
This year, the fundraiser will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Owensboro Christian Church's community room, which seats at least 400 people at dining tables.
"We knew if we were going to continue to grow that fundraiser we would have to move it," said Harry Pedigo, executive director of St. Benedict's.
The deadline for reservations is Oct. 15. People can reserve individual seats or tables for eight by calling the shelter at 270-541-1003, by email at harrypedigo7@gmail.com or on St. Benedict's website under the "events" tab.
People who rent tables for eight are invited to decorate them and enter a decorating contest. Some guests go all out with holiday or patriotic themes, Pedigo said. Some people dress in outfits that match their tables.
"It's one of those experiences that you're just amazed at what you see," Pedigo said.
St. Benedict's clients will choose the winner of the table decorating contest.
Others who don't want to fuss with decorating can pay an extra $100 and it will be done for them. Those tables are not eligible to be judged for the contest.
All prices include a catered meal of pot roast, potatoes, carrots, green beans, cornbread, salad and cheesecake.
People can buy individual tickets for $40 each. They will be seated at an event-decorated table.
Guests who decorate their own tables pay $300 for a table that seats eight.
Table sponsors who want someone else to decorate for them pay $400.
Event sponsorships are available also. Levels start at $250 and go to $1,000.
Guests can bid on items at a silent auction.
This year's guest speaker is Robert Friend, a veteran who lives at St. Benedict's Honor Home.
Friend is transitioning into permanent housing, Pedigo said.
"What better person to talk at the Tables of Hope than someone who found hope at St. Benedict's?" he asked.
The men who live at St. Benedict's will serve the meal. Pedigo said it gives them a great deal of joy to give back in that way.
"They're always being served," he said. "To be able to see them give back in that aspect is inspiring."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
