St. Benedict's Women & Family Services opening Jan. 6

Socks, tennis shoes and other clothing items filled one cabinet. Another held shampoo and hygiene items, and a third cabinet contained white bath towels.
St. Benedict's Women & Family Services daytime facility at Hickman Avenue and Ninth Street is stocked and nearly ready. It will open at 8 a.m. Jan. 6, said Harry Pedigo, executive director of St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter.
On Friday afternoon, plumbers installed the facility's Samsung washing machines and dryers.
The 2,700-square-foot facility will offer clients a place to shower and wash clothes. They will be able to access computers to look for work and fill out job applications. And they'll have access to diapers, wipes and a host of other supplies and services.
To start, the facility will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Before long, Pedigo hopes to provide services on weekends.
St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter paid $75,000 for the building. Renovations cost about $95,000.
"We wanted it to be new and welcoming," Pedigo said, sitting in the reception area Friday. "It was well worth the money."
Grants from Impact 100 of Owensboro and Kentucky Legend covered more than half the renovation costs. Audubon Area Community Services donated an undisclosed amount.
Clients will be able to enter the building through one of two doors. The building has exterior security cameras that allow staff to see who is waiting outside before unlocking the door.
One large room will house computers for adults and a play area for children.
An adjacent room will be used temporarily for storage and other uses, but Pedigo has a future purpose in mind for the space. He hopes to fill it with 10 beds for single women who need emergency overnight stays. Those beds may be available within six months to a year.
The new facility was developed through a partnership between St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter, AACS and Kentucky Legend, which selected St. Benedict's as the company's Revitalizing Owensboro organization this year.
AACS will provide services at the Women & Family Services facility, including health care, housing, utility assistance and screenings for Head Start.
Also, St. Benedict's has hired a targeted case manager for the new daytime facility.
In addition, clients will be able to receive life skills classes and referrals for substance abuse and mental health issues.
Pedigo estimates the new daytime facility will cost up to $7,000 a month to operate.
"God will provide," he said.
It has been a busy three years for St. Benedict's.
In 2016, it opened its first transitional home. A year later, the nonprofit added a veterans' home and another transitional home.
Also in 2017, St. Benedict's started participating in White Flag events, which offer homeless residents a warm bed and meals during cold snaps.
Earlier this year, St. Benedict's men's shelter became a 24/7 facility for the first time.
The nonprofit announced in August it would open the Women & Family Services daytime facility.
And St. Benedict's recently announced it had taken over the operation of St. Gerard Life Home, a crisis pregnancy center on Seventh Street.
"We haven't slowed down one bit," Pedigo said. "As long as people keep investing and sponsoring beds, we will keep meeting needs."
To contribute to St. Benedict's, go online to stbenedictsowensboro.org.
