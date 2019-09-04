St. Joseph's Peace Mission hires new development director

St. Joseph's Peace Mission has hired Bryson Morrow as the nonprofit's development director.
He stepped into that new role last week.
Morrow replaces Brad DeHart, the mission's first development director.
Morrow is an Owensboro native, who refers to his new job at St. Joseph's as "a calling."
He earned a bachelor's degree in recreational administration from Western Kentucky University.
Before coming to St. Joseph's, Morrow worked as the Owensboro Family YMCA's wellness director. He also worked at the Boys & Girls Club in Bowling Green and Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club in Owensboro.
He has a passion for nonprofits that serve children because he grew up in a single-parent home and lived in subsidized housing as a kid.
"As I grew up, I realized I wanted to give back to my community," Morrow said.
Nonprofits give him that opportunity.
In Morrow's new role, he will handle St. Joseph's grant writing, fundraising, interacting with supporters on social media and creating awareness about the nonprofit and its mission.
"I am excited to get going," Morrow said. "What we are doing on this campus is amazing."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
