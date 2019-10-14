The St. Joseph's Peace Mission for Children recently announced David Marshall is its new chairman of the board.
Harry Bellew served as the nonprofit's chairman until Marshall was elected in September.
Marshall has served on the St. Joseph's board since January 2014.
He first became acquainted with St. Joseph's Peace Mission when his oldest daughter helped with a service project at the nonprofit. As he learned more about the organization, he was eager to donate time and resources to it.
St. Joseph's provides safe living quarters to kids who are homeless, neglected or abused.
As chairman, Marshall thanked Bellew and St. Joseph's President Paula Yevincy for their dedication to opening the Hayden Home for Girls last month.
The Hayden Home for Girls -- a 2018 Impact 100 Owensboro grant recipient -- is named in honor of the late Nicky Hayden, an Owensboro native who became an international motorcycle racing star. Hayden died in May 2017 after a vehicle hit him while he was riding a bicycle in Italy.
"(St. Joseph's has) a lot of momentum and a lot of excitement with the Hayden Home for Girls," Marshall said.
He wants to continue building on that positive energy.
Marshall has coached youth sports and been an active member at Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
He is a financial adviser at Hilliard Lyons, a R.W. Baird company.
Before coming to Owensboro in 2001, Marshall worked in accounting and finance in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Nashville.
He is a graduate of University of Kentucky and Owensboro Catholic High School. He is married to Kim Marshall. The Marshalls have five children.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.