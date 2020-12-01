St. Mary of the Woods parishioners and community members have rallied to pay off the Horn Community Center in Whitesville a year early.
Back in 2013, church officials decided that there was a growing need in the community for a venue that would not only continue to meet the needs of students at both St. Mary of the Woods and Trinity High schools, but also serve as a community center for area residents, said the Rev. Brian Roby, St. Mary of the Woods pastor.
Construction began in spring 2016 on the 35,000-square-foot facility — the largest multipurpose building in Whitesville — with a ribbon-cutting in March 2017.
The facility is part of the St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church-Trinity High School campus at 10534 Main Cross St., in Whitesville.
“It was a $4.5 million expenditure that was pledged by Whitesville parishioners,” he said. “Over this 4½-year period, they have stayed faithful to their pledges with many going above and beyond those pledges, which is why we are in the position that we are in today.”
Four months ago the remaining debt on the center was roughly $100,000 and Roby informed his parishioners that for Christmas this year he wanted no gifts, but his wish was to fully pay the building off, he said.
“They heard my request and did it a month early,” he said. “We have paid the center off completely and that is solely due to the generosity of the people of Whitesville.”
It is that generosity that has allowed the debt of the building to not only be paid, but one paid a year early, he said.
“The people have a strong belief and conviction in their schools out here so they wanted something to serve the schools,” he said. “It has also served to allow us to have mass to accommodate people during the pandemic. The building forever blesses us and serves the various needs of the community.
“We are grateful and the people are proud of it too. This community out here is 850 families totaling 3,000 people, so it is a big parish. They rallied and we were able to pay it off a whole year early. This is a unique community and they are in it for everyone. What they are capable of as a community is remarkable and I am blessed to be their pastor.”
Jacob Mulliken
