For those of you considering binge-watching the "Star Wars" canon prior to the Dec. 20 release of "Star Wars Episode IX-The Rise of Skywalker," Daviess County Public Library IT Assistant Wes Johnson may be able to save you some time.
At 6 p.m. on Nov. 16, Louisville-based comedian and performer Sean Keller will be bringing his "Star Wars," "I-VIII: A One Man Show" to the second floor of the library.
Johnson became aware of Keller while watching the "Bagged and Bored" web series filmed in Louisville at the Destination Comic Book Shop. It was produced by filmmaker Matt Gaither, Johnson said.
"Sean (Keller) is in the show," he said. "I know a lot of people in the film and comedy scene in Louisville and that is how I heard about Sean's "Star Wars" show. I have wanted him to perform the show here in Owensboro for the past year and I was finally able to make that happen. I think people are really going to enjoy it."
Keller got the idea to create his show after seeing a traveling act in Louisville, he said.
"I saw that another guy did "Episodes IV-VI " and did a retelling of all three stories quickly," he said. "I saw his show and I thought, 'I could do that,' but I wanted to take more liberties as opposed to doing a strict retelling. I decided to throw in the prequels, "Episodes I-III," and make the performance edgier."
The two-hour show has been a labor of love and a performance that, by virtue of films being continuously released, has had to evolve to stay relevant, he said.
"I began with "Episodes I-VI," he said. "It took me two months to write the first draft of the show. I got a director and got on my feet and really started workshopping into an hour and a half show with six movies. I have obviously had to make adjustments as more movies have been added into the mix. I have really had to sacrifice some darling moments in the show to bring all eight of the current films into the mix while making reference to offshoots like "Rogue One" and "Solo." As soon as "Episode IX" comes out, I'll add that to round out the show and the Skywalker saga."
Keller will be impersonating more than 60 characters sans costume with the aid of musical and visual cues in the background. Some of the impressions are spot on and others had to be developed to match the tone of certain characters, like Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia, he said.
"I knew I couldn't nail those voices like other characters like Emperor Palpatine (Darth Sidious) and Darth Vader," he said. "I had to create a more memorable hook for some of the more abstract impressions. For instance, Luke (Skywalker) is whiny, so I make him sound really whiny, and Han Solo is extremely surly, the audience has never had a problem keeping up. I jump right into it. I warn the audience at the top of the show, it is unique.
"I know in the first 10 seconds there is some confusion and then they buy into it. I'm a huge "Star Wars" nerd and I designed the show to be accessible, even for people that may not have seen the films or aren't diehard fans. I am excited to be doing the show in Owensboro."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
