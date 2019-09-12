Starks: learning from mistakes important

The message Kelsey Starks wanted to convey to Tamarack Elementary School students Wednesday is that mistakes are OK in life. In fact, sometimes they are necessary.
Starks, an Owensboro native, currently hosts Kentucky Education Television's News Quiz show. Previously she has worked as an anchor, reporter and producer for several news stations, including Louisville's WHAS11 and Lexington's WTVQ. She visited Owensboro on Wednesday to speak to the Owensboro Chamber of Young Professionals luncheon and was also invited to stop by Tamarack, which is one of four schools she will be visiting this school year to promote News Quiz.
She told students it's especially important for them to realize at a young age that sometimes things do not go as planned and that they can learn to roll with that as much as possible.
"Because that's the hardest part in life," she said. "Change is hard, but change is usually a good thing."
She demonstrated this by showing a reel of bloopers and outtakes that have occurred throughout her reporting career, including an odd situation involving a live squirrel that tried to make a nest on top of her head. Students always get a kick out that, she said, but she shows those mistakes to students because they are a visual way for them to see that things happen in life.
News Quiz, which has been running for 35 years, is a 15-minute program targeting fourth- through eighth-graders. It focuses on current events and includes a quiz at the end of the show. It is free, online and open for all, according to Amy Grant, KET education consultant for western Kentucky.
Almost every student at her presentation in the gymnasium knew who she was because they watch News Quiz once a week, so when Lorie Hayden, Tamarack library media specialist, heard that Starks would be in town, she wanted her to visit students.
Hayden said News Quiz is a great program because it is just for kids and is designed to be relatable. She wanted to do something special for students.
"I'm trying to do something special each month for the kids," she said. "So this is just another thing."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
