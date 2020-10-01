Kentucky Department of Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is calling on Kentucky’s primary youth agriculture organization to aid in recruiting poll workers for the November election.
Quarles is calling on both current members and alumni of FFA to heed Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams’ call to service as part of the FFA’s long tradition of civic engagement, Quarles said.
“As Secretary Adams has made clear, we need young people to serve as poll workers so that we can put on a fair and safe election this fall,” he said. “I am asking eligible members and young alumni of Kentucky’s FFA to respond to Secretary Adams’ call to serve.”
A precinct election officer mans the polls throughout Election Day to monitor the voting process, ensuring that the process is conducted efficiently and fairly. Each precinct is required to have four “precinct election officers” on the day of the election.
Quarles’ and the FFA’s support adds a major boost to Adams’ recruitment efforts statewide, Adams said.
“We cannot have a robust number of in-person voting locations without poll workers to run them,” he said. “We particularly need young people, as most poll workers who volunteered in the past are elderly and thus deemed uniquely at risk from coronavirus. Please visit govoteky.com to sign up.”
While the FFA is a “non-political” organization, involvement in civic activities is core to the organization’s values as well as educating its members about the issues that will affect them moving forward, said Malory White, FFA president.
“While we are a non-political organization, we encourage our members to take part in the political process as individuals who will be personally affected by governmental decisions,” she said. “In order for our organization to reach its goal of ensuring members achieve personal growth, we must encourage them to take part in activities that will help them to shape their values and define their goals. Serving as a poll worker would be a great opportunity for our members to apply what they have learned in FFA in serving their local communities.”
In Owensboro and Daviess County, the recruitment of poll workers is handled by the Daviess County Board of Elections, specifically, board Republican Representative Jane Lambert and Democratic Representative Lisa Leonard. Roughly 125 workers will man the area’s six polling places in November.
Early in the week, the number of young volunteers was encouraging, especially given increased risks to older residents due to COVID, but as the week progressed, nearly a dozen dropped out, said Leonard.
“We had a lot of young people and now they are saying that they can’t work,” she said. “Many didn’t realize that it was a full day commitment that starts at 5 a.m. and ends after the last person has voted and the polling place has been shut down. It was sad because we need our younger community members to be involved. Traditionally, our workers are our older community members, but this year many have decided not to work because of increased risks from COVID, even though we still have some 80-year-olds that will be here no matter what.”
With the training for poll workers beginning Monday, the deadline for recruitment for Daviess County is rapidly approaching, which is why Quarles’ announcement on Wednesday is exciting, Leonard said.
“We will always take farmers. They know how to work and know that the day is rarely ever over early,” she said. “We would love to have members of the FFA sign up, that would be great.”
Anyone interested in being a poll worker can sign up via the state’s portal at govoteky.com or email Leonard at mini34@mindspring.com, or Lambert at republicanjane@gmail.com. Those interested need to email Lambert or Leonard before the weekend, Leonard said.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
