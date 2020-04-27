Richmond man charged with murder after wife’s disappearance
RICHMOND — Police have charged a Kentucky man in the killing of his wife, who has been missing since October.
Glenn Jackson, 39, was arrested Friday and charged with murder-domestic violence and evidence tampering, the Herald-Leader reported.
The body of his wife, Ella Diebolt Jackson, 48, is still missing. Richmond Police said in a release that when they executed a search warrant on the couple’s home and vehicles, they found her blood in the trunk of Glenn Jackson’s vehicle.
She was reported missing on Oct. 22. Police said Glenn Jackson told them that he last saw her Oct. 20.
Glenn Jackson worked as an instructor at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, where he has taught English and honors rhetoric. A university spokeswoman told the newspaper that Jackson has not been employed there since February.
Police said in the news release that they found “several recordings that Mrs. Jackson secretly made of her and Mr. Jackson’s arguments. Mrs. Jackson also told several individuals that she was afraid of Mr. Jackson, and if anything ever happened to her, her husband would be responsible.”
Louisville football signee shot and killed in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A star high school football player from Florida who had signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Louisville was fatally shot late Saturday, Orlando police said.
Dexter Rentz Jr. tied a state record in 2017 when he intercepted five passes in a single game while playing as a sophomore at Ocoee High School, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Police said the high school senior was among four people hit by gunfire, and the only fatality, in a crime called into authorities shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.
An outpouring of grief on social media paid tribute to Rentz, who was looking forward to becoming a wide receiver for the Cardinal.
Louisville’s head football coach, Scott Satterfield, lamented the death in a statement Sunday that described Rentz as “a great young man who had a contagious personality.”
When he announced some of his new recruits in February, Cardinals assistant coach Gunter Brewer called Rentz “a great kid” whom he looked forward to coaching, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Rentz had verbally committed with Louisville last June, the newspaper said, citing a radio interview in which he said his goal in his final year of high school was to grow as a leader and help “the young guys see that there’s more to it than football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.