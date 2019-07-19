The Kentucky Office of Career Development is offering assistance to employees of U.S. Bank Home Mortgage whose jobs have been moved overseas.
Rachel Adams said the Kentucky Career Center in Owensboro will work with those laid off to help get them back in the labor force as soon as possible with training or more education.
She said she isn't sure how many workers have lost their jobs in the Owensboro office because U.S. Bank Home Mortgage hasn't filed any Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices with the state.
They don't have to file a WARN notice if fewer than 50 are being laid off at a time, Adams said.
The federal Trade Adjustment Assistance Program was created in 2015 to offer benefits and re-employment services to those whose jobs have been moved out of the country.
U.S. Bank Home Mortgage is Daviess County's second-largest private employer --behind Owensboro Health --with nearly 2,000 employees.
In January, the bank said it would eliminate "several" jobs here in the coming weeks.
But it wouldn't say how many or if the jobs were leaving the country.
Evan Lapiska, a public affairs and corporate communications specialist for the company, said, "Only a small number of those positions are impacted by this decision."
In response to emails Tuesday and Wednesday asking for a comment on the number of jobs and what country the work is being transferred to, Lapiska responded, "Acknowledging your request and will get back to you."
He hadn't by Thursday afternoon.
The city built the U.S. Bank Home Mortgage office buildings in MidAmerica Airpark and is leasing them to the company.
Twenty-year lease agreements were signed in 2010 and 2013.
see state/page cx
In January, Lapiska said, "We are continuously looking for opportunities to create efficiencies that allow for strategic reinvestment in the future of the organization. With that objective in mind, we have identified a small number of non-customer-facing operations that will be transitioned to a vendor, allowing us to focus even more on work that directly benefits our customers."
Non-customer-facing jobs are those that don't deal directly with customers.
"While we do anticipate that there will be some position eliminations, we do believe that there will also be opportunities for some employees to pursue new opportunities within U.S. Bank," Lapiska said.
U.S. Bank has six branches in Owensboro.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.