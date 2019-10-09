Preparations for the upcoming muzzleloader and modern gun deer hunting seasons have taken a new twist for Kentucky hunters.
While being alert for that trophy buck, hunters must now also be alert for signs of a growing threat to their sport and to the health of the deer population.
Chronic wasting disease was discovered in Western states and has been moving eastward for decades. It has now been found in 26 states, including six that border Kentucky. Most recently, CWD-infected deer were found in Tennessee, prompting Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources officials to take action.
Forums have been held across the state in an effort to raise awareness about CWD, a fatal brain disease in deer caused by abnormal proteins called prions.
"Once CWD was detected in Tennessee, our department strengthened rules on import of carcasses," said Kevin Kelly, chief communications officer for the Department of Fish and Wildlife. "You can still bring in antlers, hides and deboned meat."
Christine Casey, the state wildlife veterinarian, said the brain, spinal column and bones can have high concentrations of prions and could possibly lead to infection of deer in Kentucky if imported.
Casey said there is no known risk to humans from CWD, but she said preventing the disease's spread to Kentucky is still important.
"We're definitely concerned about CWD and want to prevent it," Casey said. "The goal is to keep it from coming into Kentucky. Once it gets into the population of deer, it can have a pretty big impact."
Although the disease can have a long incubation period during which a CWD-infected deer may not show symptoms, it is always fatal. Symptoms include weight loss, listlessness, lowered head, blank stare and staggering.
CWD can have a devastating impact on the deer population, Casey said. And that can have repercussions for hunters and for the state's economy.
Gabe Jenkins, deer and elk program coordinator for the state, said deer hunting has an annual economic impact of $550 million in Kentucky. A decrease of only 10 percent in hunting or in the deer population can mean a cut of $55 million to the state's economy.
There is no live test for CWD, so state officials will be relying on tests of deer harvested this fall. Such testing has been conducted in Kentucky since 2002, and so far the disease has not been detected. The presence of CWD in neighboring states has ramped up detection efforts.
"The department is increasing its efforts this fall and winter to monitor the state for the disease," Kelly said. "Nobody wants it to come here, but if it does, early detection is important."
Kelly encourages hunters to donate the head of Kentucky-harvested deer or elk to state officials for testing, and hunters who see deer showing symptoms of CWD can call 800-858-1549.
For more information about CWD and efforts to prevent it, visit fw.ky.gov website.
