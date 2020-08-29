Friday, state officials reported 792 new cases of the coronavirus and eight more deaths.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky has now reached 46,757.
To date, 918 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
Also on Friday, Green River District Health Department officials reported 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — 16 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, six in Henderson County, two in McLean County, five in Ohio County, three in Union County and three in Webster County.
The total number of confirmed cases in GRDHD's seven-county district is 2,134.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials did not report any new cases Friday, leaving that county's total number of COVID-19 cases at 658.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.