To address the state's ailing bridges, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and state legislators launched the Bridging Kentucky Program in 2018.
The $700 million program is a six-year endeavor meant to restore, renew and replace more than 1,000 bridges in all of the state's 120 counties, Bridging Kentucky Communications Manager Ed Green said.
"These are relatively small bridges," he said. "But, together this is one of the cabinet's top priorities. We have committed to taking care of and repairing the infrastructure we have in place."
Daviess County is receiving roughly $6.6 million toward repairs on 10 bridges that made the program's list. These projects are slated to be completed between now and 2024.
Four of the projects that are the focus of 2019 are Old Kentucky 54 (mile point 3.5) over the north fork of Panther Creek, open to traffic; Kentucky 764 (mile point 2.2), under construction; Rockport Ferry Road (mile point 0.8) over Kelly Creek and Graves Lane (mile point 1) over Allgood Ditch, both entering construction by the end of the year.
The remaining six bridge projects, all scheduled to enter into advanced construction between July 2020 through June 2024, are: Kentucky 81 (mile point 6.5) over Panther Creek; South Hampton Road (mile point 1.1) over Burnett Fork; Old Kentucky 54 (mile point 1.2) over Hurricane Fork; Old Hartford Road (mile point 0.6) over the south fork Panther Creek; Jewell Road (mile point 0.8) over the south fork of Knoblick Creek; and Halls School Road (mile point 0.4) over branch of Delaware Creek.
KYTC and the program team looked at more than 1,200 bridges that their engineers flagged as being in the worst shape. The bridges are inspected every two years and identified as poor, fair or good, he said.
"These bridges facilitate more than 1 million cars daily," he said. "We have already put 140 projects out to construction in the past year. That is roughly five times as many bridge projects as the state puts out in one.
"The selection process was all data-driven. All of those bridges that are closed or were rated poor in inspection are on the list. We really looked closely at weight restrictions and their current states in our selection process. Many of these bridges are safe but in decline and would someday have to close. We really want to make sure that we can remove weight restrictions so that commercial, emergency and school buses can utilize them. We followed a worst-first approach."
"Right now, the focus is one the over 1,000 bridges that were identified," he said. "How we approach things after the six years is up to the legislators. We are about a year into a six-year program at this phase, and the goal is to take care of those first. The need is greater than 1,000, but fixing those 1,000 will go a long way."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.