Three Kentucky representatives have filed a bill that would protect employees who test positive for cannabidiol (CBD) or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
House Bill 102, an act relating to employment-related drug screens, was introduced to the House Economic Development & Workforce Investment Committee on Jan. 7. Rep. John Sims, a Flemingsburg Democrat, was joined by co-sponsors Rep. George Brown, a Lexington Democrat, and Rep. Nima Kulkarni, a Louisville Democrat.
Sims, who grew three acres of hemp himself, was motivated to draft the proposed bill because of one of his constituents as well as stories he has heard around the commonwealth, he said.
“For example, there was one incident down in eastern Kentucky where an EMS (Emergency Medical Services) employee that used CBD oil tested positive for THC in her drug test, she was ultimately terminated from her position.”
The bill, if passed, would add a new section to KRS 344 protecting any “current employees in the Commonwealth” who use CBD oil and test positive in a drug screening for CBD or THC from being terminated based on the results of the screening.
The bill would further protect any “prospective employee in the Commonwealth” who uses CBD and tests positive in a drug screening for CBD or THC from being “refused” employment based upon the results. The bill would also protect any licensed industrial hemp grower as well as their employees who may test positive for CBD or THC.
Aside from the protections, the bill would not apply to “the extent” that its provisions are inconsistent or in conflict with provisions of federal law, to a position funded by a federal grant that requires employees pass drug screenings for the presence of CBD or THC, or to employees that appear “impaired” to their employer during working hours.
For now, the bill remains in committee, with Sims intending on speaking with committee chair Rep. Russell Webber, a Shepherdsville Republican, in the upcoming week, Sims said.
“The medical marijuana bill has over 50 sponsors in the House,” he said. “This bill would make sense to pass as well. The committee will, of course, have questions. It is coming, however. In Kentucky, we are always behind. You hear people say, ‘We are behind in Kentucky’ ... well, we’re behind because people won’t be proactive.”
The bill could also be a boon for criminal justice reform, said Kulkarni, co-sponsor and member of the House Judiciary Committee.
“I have been supportive of bills that help people be less discriminated against in terms of employment,” she said. “I want to make sure that anyone that can work should despite any minor drug situations including arrest, minor cannabis-related drug possession as well as the legalization of hemp, an issue that employers have not really seen yet.”
While the first federally legal year of industrial hemp in Kentucky certainly had its ups and downs, the legislature is working to strengthen the program in 2020, she said.
“We are moving forward on strengthening hemp in Kentucky, and this would be part of that momentum,” she said. “We want to ensure that everything is properly regulated in terms of quality control and not criminalized like it would be normally. Drug tests are black and white and now we want to make sure that there are aspects that should now be recognized. We think that the movement for hemp and the CBD industry is growing, and we want to make sure that individuals don’t suffer adverse impact.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
