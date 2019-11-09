Approximately 150 young professionals from across Kentucky are expected to be in Owensboro on Thursday and Friday for the state's seventh annual YP Unite Summit.
It's being hosted by Owensboro's Chamber Young Professionals.
The meetings at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will feature Bracken P. Darrell, resident and CEO of Logitech; Craig Yeast, football coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College; Fuji Avdic. founder of Stryker Logistics; Kelly May, senior extension associate for Family Finance and Resource Management in the University of Kentucky's Cooperative Extension Service; Brad Niemeier, founder & Co-CEO of Azzip Pizza; Fred Reeves, co-founder of A+ Leadership LLC; and Ashli Watts, president & CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
The summit, being presented by Owensboro Health, is a leadership conference focused on developing young professionals and promoting collaboration, best practices, networking and leadership development.
The event begins at 5 p.m. Thursday with a celebratory toast at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art followed by a welcome reception at O.Z. Tyler Distillery at 6 p.m with music by Josh Merritt.
The Miller House will provide craft cocktails and appetizers.
The summits began in Louisville in 2013.
They have been held there, Cincinnati and Paducah in the past.
But Owensboro's Chamber Young Professionals were able to bring the gathering here this year.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.