According to a poll conducted by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy throughout the state has decreased with about three-fourths of Kentuckians having already reportedly received a vaccine.
The poll, commissioned by the foundation, was conducted Aug. 4 through Sept. 4 as a follow-up to an earlier poll conducted between February and March. More than 500 adults ages 18 and older throughout Kentucky were polled by telephone.
In the February poll, Ben Chandler, foundation president and CEO, said about 29% of individuals polled said they did not plan on getting a vaccine.
That number, according to Chandler, now sits at 20%.
“We’re making some progress … the bottom line is that we have moved the number,” he said. “The efforts that have taken place in this state and otherwise have moved the numbers in Kentucky about nine points as it relates to people who were not planning to get the vaccine. That’s improvement. That means a considerable number of Kentuckians have been persuaded to get the vaccine.”
This is particularly important, he said, as Kentucky continues to see one of the highest rates of infection throughout the nation.
Chandler said he believes the highly contagious delta variant has played a large part in convincing more Kentuckians to become vaccinated as the state and nation continues seeing large-scale spread of the variant, which is known to infect even vaccinated individuals, albeit, at a lower average rate than unvaccinated.
“By and large, I really think personally that the delta variant has more to do with changing people’s minds than anything else,” he said. “People are a little bit more afraid, as they ought to be.”
Chandler also attributed the recent full approval of the Pfizer vaccine — or Comirnaty, by which name it is currently being marketed — by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Still, however, he said there is still that 20% of individuals who do not plan on receiving a vaccine, which he said is concerning.
According to poll results, more than one-third of people who have not gotten the vaccine say nothing will motivate them to get vaccinated. One in five of those unvaccinated say they want more time for testing and research. And about one in six want more evidence and information about COVID-19, the vaccines, safety, efficacy, and side effects.
Overall, poll results show that Kentuckians believe in the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, including its protection against new strains of the coronavirus. However, it showed that people who have received a vaccination believe this significantly more than those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine.
While about 75% of polled individuals said they have received at least the first dose of vaccine, Chandler said he believes there is room to increase that number still with about one in five Kentuckians who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine saying they plan to get it.
“This poll is encouraging because it shows there are still Kentuckians who are open to learning more and getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
