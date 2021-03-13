Kentucky’s rescheduled statewide tornado drill will be at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and coincide with Indiana’s statewide tornado drill, which will be occurring at the same time.
Rick Shanklin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said Friday that the annual statewide test provides an opportunity to make sure everything is working properly as tornado season approaches.
“It provides the same opportunity to go through the same communications systems as a real tornado warning would,” Shanklin said.
It is common practice for the National Weather Service to practice statewide tornado drills in states where there is a risk of a tornado occurrence.
Shanklin said the two main goals of any statewide tornado test are to try out the communications systems and for residents to actually use the time to practice a tornado warning drill.
“Number one, if they have a weather radio, to see if they received the drill and then two, to actually go to their sheltering location,” he said. “We want them to actually practice sheltering as they would for a real tornado.”
Shanklin said it is critically important that individuals have a way to be alerted when severe weather moves into their area. A weather radio is the best way to do that, but a cellphone that automatically sends alerts is also a useful tool.
“The Evansville, (Indiana) tornado that hit at 2 a.m. killed 25 people in 2005,” he said. “A major issue there was, of course, people were asleep and if they didn’t have a way to be alerted, then they didn’t know it was coming.”
While everything that would be done during an actual tornado warning will be done during Tuesday’s statewide drill, the alert will be coded so it is clear that it is a drill and there is no real danger.
Shanklin said that this will be the first time in his 27 years of experience with the National Weather Service that Kentucky will conduct its annual tornado drill at the same time as Indiana’s statewide tornado drill. The original date for the drill was moved to Tuesday because much of Kentucky was dealing with flooding during the original date.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tornado season runs between May and June in the southern plains and June and July in the central United States. However, tornadoes can strike at any time of the year.
In the event of a tornado, the National Safety Council advises seeking shelter immediately, staying away from all windows and avoiding auditoriums, upper floors of buildings, trailers and vehicles. It is recommended that those away from home at the time of a tornado seek shelter in a basement, interior corridor, tunnel, underground parking lot or subway.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
