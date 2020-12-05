The fate of the Daviess County Confederate statue is now in the hands of the Daviess Fiscal Court.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly laid out the committee’s final recommendations to Commissioners Charlie Castlen, Mike Koger and George Wathen on Thursday during a regularly scheduled meeting of the Fiscal Court.
The next steps for the court are determining the feasibility of making the committee’s recommendations a reality, said Mattingly.
“Moving forward will require work on all of our parts,” he said. “We will take the committee’s recommendations under advisement and will come back at the end of February, which is the end of the six months that we gave the committee to make recommendations. If we get can get something set in stone by then, I will be pleased.”
The 120-year-old Confederate soldier statue that resides on the courthouse lawn, as with other Confederate monuments across the country, has been a point of controversy as racial tensions have escalated this year with the police-involved shootings of Blacks.
The committee held its first meeting on Sept. 23 after it was decided and unanimously approved by the members of the fiscal court on Aug. 6 that a community committee would be the proper avenue in including the public in the decision-making process.
While contentious at times, the committee finished ahead of their allotted six months and on Nov. 11, committee chair Aloma Dew, along with members Kenny Barr, Tim Kline, Wesley Acton and Anne Damron, met via Zoom to narrow down public and member suggestions regarding the fate of the statue. Committee members unanimously landed on two recommendations to present to Daviess Fiscal Court — the Owensboro Museum of Science and History as well as the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.
The caveat to the recommendations is that the statue would be separated from its immense base with the base being relocated to the site of the Battle of Panther Creek on U.S. 431.
Relocating the statue to Elmwood Cemetery was a popular option to both the public and committee members but after Kline’s correspondence with the owners of Elmwood yielded a no, the committee opted to leave the cemetery out of the final recommendations.
The committee finalized and unanimously approved their recommendations to the court on Nov. 18.
For a group of “civilians” to take on such a galvanizing decision is nothing short of brave, said Mattingly previously.
“These people are leaders in the community,” he said. “They took on an emotional and difficult task knowing they would face opposition from both sides of the issue and accomplished their task. I appreciate their courage for willingly being a part of a committee created to weigh community input and ultimately aid the court in making the best decision for Daviess County.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.