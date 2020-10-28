The Daviess County Confederate Monument Relocation Committee is one step closer to making recommendations to the Daviess Fiscal Court.
The committee ceased accepting public comment on Oct. 20 and on Wednesday, Oct. 28, they are scheduled to discuss the public’s ideas, report on their respective site research, narrow down the most “realistic” options presented and begin planning the path of developing and presenting their recommendations to the court.
Fiscal Court voted unanimously on Aug. 6 to establish a committee that would help provide options as to where to relocate the 120-year-old Confederate soldier statue that resides on the courthouse lawn at Third and Frederica streets.
The statue, as with other Confederate monuments across the country, has been a point of controversy as racial tensions have escalated this year with the police-involved shootings of Blacks.
The committee is scheduled, barring a majority decision to extend their deadlines, to finalize their recommendations for the court Nov. 11.
During their Oct. 14 meeting, Committee Chair Aloma Dew assigned each member with contacting the heads of organizations that had been suggested by the community during public input with Tim Kline being tasked with contacting the owners of Elmwood Cemetery, Anne Damron continuing her conversations with Kentucky Division of the Daughters of the Confederacy, Wesley Acton reaching out to the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, and Dew reaching out to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History. Kenny Barr was not present for the Oct. 14 meeting.
No final decision will be made on Wednesday, Dew said.
“We hope to narrow it down to our best three or four options,” she said. “We will discuss the organizations that we called and if they are willing to take the statue. We have had roughly 75 comments total with some being constructive ideas and some not. The reality is there is a lot of redundancy with some people commenting three or four times. Some have wanted it at Smothers Park or not moved at all, which is a moot point.
“This is emotional, but our job is to put it in a suitable place where the story can be told, the art can be maintained and it can be safe,” she said.
