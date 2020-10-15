The Daviess County Confederate Monument Relocation Committee has set a tentative timeline for presenting its final recommendations to Daviess Fiscal Court.
On Wednesday, committee members Chairwoman Aloma Dew, Wesley Acton, Anne Damron and Tim Kline met via Zoom to discuss additional community input and to set deadlines for accepting community comment. Committee member Kenny Barr was not present for the meeting.
The committee agreed it would compile the top “realistic” community suggestions in regard to the Confederate statue’s ultimate removal, and set a date to finalize the committee’s recommendations for delivery to the court.
The timeline presented was a combination of a proposal submitted by Barr with additions provided by Dew.
As it stands, the removal committee will not accept any further comment from the community after Oct. 20.
After the public comment deadline, the committee is slated to discuss and narrow down the options at their meeting on Oct. 28.
Following the information gathering and whittling down stage, the committee will meet again on Nov. 11 with the intent of finalizing and voting on their recommendations to be delivered to the court. After that, it will be on the shoulders of the court to follow the recommendations or go another route, said Dew.
Acton, Kline and Dew all voted in favor of the proposed schedule with Kline commenting that, “if need be, an amendment could be made to the approved timeline.”
Damron acted as the dissenting vote, claiming not only that the Daughters of the Confederacy and DOC Kentucky Division President Susan McCrobie, “declare and avow that the statue belongs to them,” but that she (Damron) would like to see the committee wait on a final decision until after the beginning of the new year.
Damron’s fellow committee members, however, would like to see their role completed before the holiday season as to allow the court to finally put the issue regarding the statue to rest.
Aside from a handful of “unrealistic” suggestions from the community, such as throwing the statue in the Ohio River, some members of the community have taken the opportunity to chime in on the fate of the statue seriously; with a majority wishing to see it placed in the Owensboro Museum of Science & History while others advocated for Elmwood Cemetery, the property owned by the DOC commemorating the Battle of Panther Creek and the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art. Two private citizens have even offered up their property.
Prior to the next meeting, committee members will be contacting the respective representatives of the aforementioned locations to suss out their interest and any potential obstacles that would prevent these entities from accepting the statue, said Dew.
“We appreciate the community’s input thus far,” Dew said. “For those that have taken this charge seriously and have been involved, we are truly thankful. In the meantime, we will continue to read and study community input.”
The next meeting of the Daviess County Confederate Monument Relocation Committee will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
